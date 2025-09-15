"This is why Caitlin Clark will leave for PHX one day" - Fans explode as Fever falls to Atlanta Dream in Game 1 of WNBA Playoffs

The 6th-seeded Indiana Fever fell to the 3rd-seeded Atlanta Dream in Game 1 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs. What started as a great hope in the first quarter, when Indiana took a 3-point lead, quickly turned into an embarrassing loss by the end of regulation, leading to some furious reactions from the fans.Indiana played without Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and their other key players. The Fever felt the burden of playing short-handed, and it was visible in their offense. The Dream took Game 1 over the Fever with an 80-68 win.Reacting to the loss, a fan predicted that Clark would eventually leave for another team.&quot;A lot of [Indiana] fans are in the Mercury threads. This is why CC will leave for PHX one day and your fans will leave for Phoenix ha ha ha.&quot;- @Tblick1LINK@IndianaFever A lot of Fever fans are in the Mercury threads. This is why CC will leave for PHX one day and your fans will leave for Phoenix ha ha haOne of the fans demanded that the Fever bring Caitlin Clark.&quot;CC never said she wouldn't be back for the playoffs. Bring back Superman.&quot;The_Katana_1 @TheKatana11LINK@IndianaFever CC never said she wouldn’t be back for the playoffs. Bring back SupermanA furious fan demanded that Aliyah Boston be benched for the rest of the series.&quot;Boston has to go to the bench and then another team, she just don’t care.&quot;Aldo Chavez @aldo_chavezLINK@IndianaFever Boston has to go to the bench and then another team, she just don’t careAfter Game 1 blowout loss, a fan predicted that Indiana would eventually fire Stephanie White.&quot;Well there we go, normal service has resumed. A pitiful performance, my prediction of 2-1 to the Dream might have been slightly generous to the Fever. White Out!&quot;Giz Luke @gizlukeLINK@IndianaFever Well there we go, normal service has resumed. A pitiful performance, my prediction of 2-1 to the Dream might have been slightly generous to the Fever. White Out!Meanwhile, a fan criticized the Indiana coach for not getting her star players enough offensive opportunities.&quot;Can't win when ab, Sims attempting only 16 shots total!! AB needs to ignore the coach and go to the paint!!&quot;Rob @Rob__1959LINK@IndianaFever Can't win when ab,Sims attempting only 16 shots total!! AB needs to ignore the coach and go to the paint!!A fan suggested that Indiana needed to start fresh.&quot;Owner needs to get rid of EVERYONE and change the name to VENOM. Start fresh.&quot;PACERS#COLTS#FEVER @Jimmie321442322LINK@IndianaFever Owner needs to get rid of EVERYONE and change the name to VENOM. Start freshAn upset fan trashed Lexie Hull, urging the team not to offer her a contract in the next season.&quot;Get @lexiehulll off of this team. Make sure you don't offer her a contract next season. She's the worst on offense. Literally the worst. Can't depend on her.&quot;Ion Fk Around @ion_fk_aroundLINK@IndianaFever Get @lexiehulll off of this team. Make sure you don’t offer her a contract next season. She’s the worst on offense. Literally the worst. Can’t depend on her. #WNBAPlayoffs #FeverRisingIndiana Fever offense crumble in Game 1 against Atlanta DreamThe Indiana Fever fans had a ray of hope about winning the opening round after a strong start. However, their dreams quickly turned into nightmares after what followed in the last 30 minutes of the game.While the Dream's offense picked up starting with the second quarter, Indiana found it hard to catch up with the racing Dream on the other side. By the end of regulation, Indiana had only two players in double digits, including Odyssey Sims' 10-point game. As a team, Indiana shot only 34.9% from the field, including 13.3% from the 3-point line.