Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 14) | Game 1, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 14, 2025 20:19 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
Player Stats and Box Score for Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Game 1, 2025 WNBA Playoffs [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream game highlighted the second game of the opening round of the WNBA playoffs on Sunday. Playing without their crucial players, the Fever started their opening quarter with a rusty offense.

However, they picked up very quickly in the later part of the opening quarter, and outscored Atlanta by 21-18. Kelsey Mitchell led her team with 9 points.

However, the Dream picked up in the second quarter. They outscored the Fever by 10 points (12-22). Atlanta took a 33-40 lead by the halftime.

Indiana Fever

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKPF
Natasha Howard4
Aliyah Boston4
Odyssey Sims8
Kelsey Mitchell13
Lexie Hull2
Brianna Turner0
Aerial Powers0
Makayla Timpson1
Shey Peddy
Bree Hall
Atlanta Dream

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKPF
Brionna Jones4
Naz Hillmon2
Allisha Gray13
Jordin Canada2
Rhyne Howard9
Brittney Griner2
Maya Caldwell2
Te-Hina Paopao4
Nia Coffey 2
Taylor Thierry
Sika Kone
About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
