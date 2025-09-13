"More good mems ahead" - Caitlin Clark cherishes bond with Lexi Hull through heartfelt birthday montage from Fever moments

On Saturday, Caitlin Clark made a wholesome birthday tribute post for her friend and teammate, Lexie Hull, who turned 26. On her Instagram handle, Clark posted multiple pictures with her Indiana Fever teammate, showcasing their chemistry, both on and off the court.

Clark posted pictures on her Instagram Story in dedication to Hull's special day. The first picture in Clark's IG Story featured both her and Hull posing for a picture during the All-Star break in Indianapolis.

"Happy birthday Lex 🤍," Clark wrote in the caption.

In her subsequent post, she shared a collage featuring moments between two friends. The pictures in the montage featured Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull posing in their casual hoodies, and a wholesome moment between Clark and the birthday girl during one of the Fever games.

Other pictures showed both Fever stars posing for a picture during their last year's golf outing. In another, in her Halloween mask, Clark candidly posed for a selfie with Hull laughing in the background.

"More good mems ahead @lexiehull 🥳," Clark wrote in the caption.

Lexie Hull reveals Caitlin Clark's contribution to Fever despite season-ending injury

Despite her season-ending groin injury, Caitlin Clark has been on the sideline almost every Fever game, supporting her teammates. However, it is just the tip of the iceberg about how much Clark has been involved with the Fever even after the injury.

In conversation with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Hull said that despite not being part of the active roster, Clark took part in every film session and kept her teammates' spirits high.

"She just continues to show up. Every day, she is not in our film sessions. But she comes in and is part of the team and part of the group. She's there," Hull said. "We know she's there. She shows up, makes smiles and makes jokes."

"It would be really easy to just come in and do treatment and not be a happy person. But she’s a happy person through it all. We’re really grateful for that."

Earlier this week, Aliyah Boston also revealed on her "Post Moves" podcast with Candace Parker about Caitlin Clark's willingness to contribute to the team's winning. She told Parker that sometimes, during the film sessions, Fever teammates have to force her out of the film room to focus on her recovery and get rest.

Given the competitive attitude that Clark has carried for the longest time, she is driven by success, whether or not she is dressed for the on-court matchups. The Fever will hope for the return of a revengeful and healthy Clark in 2026.

