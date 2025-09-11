  • home icon
  "We're like, get out" - Aliyah Boston reveals Caitlin Clark's eagerness to help team amid recovery

"We're like, get out" - Aliyah Boston reveals Caitlin Clark's eagerness to help team amid recovery

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 11, 2025 00:32 GMT
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Aliyah Boston opens up about Caitlin Clark's eagerness to help team despite injury [Picture Credit: Getty]

Since her injury on July 15, Caitlin Clark hasn't played a game in the WNBA. However, despite rocking the street clothes since then, Clark has been present in almost every Indiana Fever game. From talking to her teammates and coaches to getting in the faces of referees, it has been hard to extract the competitor out of Clark.

Clark's teammate, Aliyah Boston, recently revealed that despite her devastating injury, Clark has been eager to do everything in her power to help the team. Boston hilariously revealed that there are times when the players have to force her to focus on herself rather than help the team.

"We rather Caitlin sit out and come back next season, and we're ready to roll," Boston said. "So, we've just been supporting her, she's been supporting us. She's always there when we're getting watch film and she's in the walking throuh saying, 'heyy!' and we're like get out. Go do what you need to do."
The Fever center also said that it was important for the team to shut down Caitlin Clark for the season to protect her.

"That's our girl. You know, that's our girl. And I feel like no matter what happened, you have to protect you, and you have to protect your career," Boston added. "There's no reason to force anything. And I feel like her just kind of having that approach of doing what's best for her is all we can ask for."
Before Clark announced that she would not return this season, she had started full-court practice. However, she was not yet allowed for 5-on-5 practice.

Caitlin Clark makes emotional admission after devastating news

Caitlin Clark's injury shortened her 2025 season to just 13 games. From a quad injury to two groin injuries, the Indiana Fever star couldn't catch a break. Since her second groin injury on July 15, Clark hasn't played basketball.

Almost two months in, she seems to be missing representing her team and competing in the WNBA. The WNBA sensation made her emotions clear with a post on her social media.

Clark posted a monochrome throwback picture on her Instagram Story, featuring her hyped up in a Fever jersey, while the fans cheered her from the stands.

"I miss this so bad," she wrote in the caption.
[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]

Clark's 2025 season was nothing less than devastating, especially for her. The Fever star was expected to have an MVP season. However, when she steps on the court next season, Caitlin Clark will have a chip on her shoulder to lead the Fever to the title.



