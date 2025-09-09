"I miss this so bad" - Caitlin Clark pours out raw emotions following season-ending injury as Fever prepares for playoffs

While this season could have taught so many lessons to Caitlin Clark, it has surely been the toughest one of her basketball career. Practically playing injury-free throughout college and her rookie season in the WNBA, her sophomore season has been all about injury. After the quad, the Indiana Fever star suffered a left groin injury, followed by a right groin injury on July 15. It eventually ended her season, almost two months later. The frustration was visible on Clark's face, at TD Garden, as the Fever star was all teared up knowing that she would have to rehab again. As a fierce competitor and someone who has loved the game since her childhood, it is only imaginable what must be going through her mind watching her teammates play. Finally, on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark bared her feelings on social media. She posted a picture of herself in action in an Indiana game, with fans cheering her from the stands.&quot;I miss this so bad,&quot; she wrote in the caption.[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]After a long rehab, Clark announced on Sept. 4 that she won't return for the 2025 WNBA season. While she has been out, her popularity hasn't taken even a slight hit. She is still the favorite face for the brands, and fans continued to show love to her. Caitlin Clark reveals &quot;hardest truth&quot; about herselfCaitlin Clark partnered with the billion-dollar pharmaceutical company, Eli Lilly, in a campaign to promote the right nutrition for kids. The company released a video of Clark in a 1-on-1 conversation with kids. In the video titled &quot;Back to School with Lilly,&quot; a kid asked the Fever star a very intriguing question that left her very impressed. The kid asked Clark about the hardest truth about herself, which was part of her life, both inside and outside the basketball court. &quot;I'm so competitive and so emotional at times, like that can be really hard. … And, like, you accept that you're a very emotional person, and that’s good,&quot; Clark said. &quot;That's why I'm probably good at basketball is because I'm fiery and I'm competitive.&quot;&quot;Learning how to channel that and use it in the right moments has probably been something I've had to navigate over the course of my career.&quot;This year, Caitlin Clark played only 13 games before exiting the season. She averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. However, the Fever star struggled to find her scoring rhythm throughout the season.