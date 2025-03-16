Aaliyah Edwards reacts in 4-words to Jewell Loyd's ‘Misties’ ink tribute to Unrivaled teammates

Aaliyah Edwards and the Mist BC are officially out of the Unrivaled League's inaugural season after finishing fifth in the regular season standings. However, it seems like the Mist team went back with something more than basketball; love.

After the season was over, Edwards' Mist teammate Jewell Loyd got the team names inked on her arm. Lloyd posted a picture of her new tattoo on her social media, revealing the new text tattoo dedicated to her Unrivaled teammates.

"Misties," the tattoo read.

Edwards later posted a collage on her Instagram story, featuring the tattoo on the top and a picture with her teammate below.

""She really loves us," Edwards captioned her post with a 'holding back tears' and a Mist team colored heart emoji.

[Credit: IG/@aaliyahedwards_24]

The Mist team featured Breanna Stewart, Edwards, Loyd, Rickea Jackson, Dijonai Carrington and Courtney Vandersloot. Despite the heavy roster, the Mist were unable to capitalize and finished the regular season with a poor 5-9 record. They were only ahead of the Phantom BC which has the worst record (4-10).

Aaliyah Edwards started all 14 games averaging 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in just nine minutes. Loyd, in 12 games, averaged 12.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in just over 12 minutes per game.

Aaliyah Edwards challenges former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers for 1vs1 basketball

Aaliyah Edwards won't get the chance to compete in the Unrivaled in the semifinal, but she certainly made her mark in Miami. Apart from 3v3 basketball, the Unrivaled also held a 1-on-1 Tournament and Edwards showed why she was one of the best scorers in the league.

In an 11-point game, she opened her title claim against her Mist teammate and WNBA champion Breanna Stewart. The Washington Mystics star left no doubt that she was heading towards a dominating career. She defeated Stewart by an unfathomable 12-0 score.

After the game, she called out her former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers to face her in the next season for the 1-on-1 game.

Paige come for me next, bro," Edwards said.

Edwards and Buecker started as UConn freshmen in 2020-21 and played four seasons together. Whereas the Mist player averaged 13.4 points, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points in her college. Edwards declared for the draft last season, but Bueckers chose to stay for one more year

The Mystics drafted Edwards at sixth overall. In her rookie season, Aaliyah Edwards averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

