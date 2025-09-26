"AB had you in clamps my girl" - Sophie Cunningham calls out A'ja Wilson for turning salty after Game 1 loss to Fever

Indiana Fever injured star Sophie Cunningham didn't hold back against Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson after her salty comments following Game 1 loss. In Game 1 of the semifinal series between the Fever and the Aces, the Indiana team shocked the red-hot Las Vegas with a big win behind elite plays on both ends.

Wilson, who entered the game just hours after being named the 2025 WNBA MVP, ended up scoring only 16 points on 6 of 22 shooting from the field. Aliyah Boston remained the primary defender on the MVP for most of the game.

After the game, Wilson told reporters that she had a bad shooting night, without mentioning Boston's defense on her. The Aces star's comment didn't sit well with Sophie Cunningham, who fired back with a response.

"Aces gave, they had media the next day and they gave us no credit," Cunningham told her co-host West Wilson on the "Show Me Something" podcast on Friday. "Like there's like a week, especially like A'ja is like 'oh! I just played bad.' I'm like, 'dude AB had you like in clamps my girl.'" [Timestamp 1:30]

When defended by Aliyah Boston, A'ja Wilson made only 2 of her 11 shots. However, Cunningham gave the Aces their due credit for the Game 2 blowout win. Both teams will face each other for Game 3 on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in Indianapolis.

Bria Hartley finally addresses Sophie Cunningham's injury

Sophie Cunningham's season-ending injury left Indiana Fever fans furious. In a Fever vs the Connecticut Sun game in August last month, Bria Hartley fell into Cunningham's legs, and a large part of the Fever fanbase, including Cunningham's mom, jumped on Hartley, calling her a "disgruntled player."

On Thursday, Hartley addressed the fire from the fans after the injury. She appeared on the "Good Follow" podcast and said that she had no idea that she had hit Cunningham during the play.

"I didn't even realize that I hit Sophie in the moment," Hartley said. "I was thinking it was Kelsey Mitchell and then, when I got back up, I saw she was down."

She added that it was hard for her to ignore comments from the fans, and she had to turn off comments to keep away from the negative comments about her.

"After that, though, there was a lot of messages. You know how fans are," Hartley added. "People are going to have their narratives. People are going to say what they want. But you see it all. It's hard not to see it, to be honest, when it's flooding all of my posts. … There was a point where I turned off my comments."

Sophie Cunningham had previously defended Hartley and said that she and Hartley were "cool," and she knew that the Sun player didn't fall on her intentionally.

