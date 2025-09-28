"Aboutta get a ring before Angel Reese" - WNBA fans go wild as Fever survives playoff elimination against Aces despite Caitlin Clark's absence

The Indiana Fever have been an unexpected guest this deep into the postseason. In July, when Caitlin Clark went down with her second groin injury, fans across the league feared that their season was over. Over two months later, Indiana is on the verge of reaching the WNBA Finals without Clark, and the fans loved it. After a neck-to-neck fight win in Game 4, the series was tied at 2-2. Moreover, the fans were hyped up for Indiana because they had managed to do it without Clark for most of the regular season and all of the playoffs.A fan highlighted that if Indiana won it all, Clark would get a ring before Angel Reese.&quot;Aboutta get a ring before angel 🤧.&quot;Musiala Fc 🇲🇽/🇵🇾 @amacool32LINK@LegionHoops Aboutta get a ring before angel 🤧A fan was amused by the idea of Caitlin Clark getting her first ring without even playing.&quot;getting a ring without playing would be objectively funny in 10 years when she has 3 more and it's basically a stat pad.&quot;BurgerKing43 @ACHwithaHLINK@LegionHoops Clark getting a ring without playing would be objectively funny in 10 years when she has 3 more and it's basically a stat padOne of the fans dialed back statements from months ago when Clark was ruled out with a groin injury.&quot;When people like said that they were better without her 3 months ago, it was laughable. Not so funny now.&quot;Excelsior ShoTyme @MrShoTymeDJLINK@LegionHoops When people like said that they were better without her 3 months ago, it was laughable. Not so funny now.Meanwhile, one of the fans boldly claimed that the Fever star wasn't as good a player, and she was forced into the face of the league narrative.&quot;Caitlin Clark was never good. Clowns tried way too hard to make her the face of the WNBA.&quot;C1assic @1alvo_ladLINK@LegionHoops Caitlin Clark was never good. Clowns tried way too hard to make her the face of the WNBA.One of the fans hilariously compared her to Russell Westbrook.&quot;Damn so she the Westbrook of WNBA? Holding them back?&quot;Monkey D.eron Uzumaki @CallMe_KratosLINK@LegionHoops Damn so she the Westbrook of WNBA? Holding them back?A fan shockingly suggested that Indiana should trade Caitlin Clark. &quot;The team is stacked. They should trade her before she disrupts the team chemistry.&quot;Melly @Melly2MeilyLINK@LegionHoops The team is stacked. They should trade her before she disrupts the team chemistry.However, one of the fans said that Clark would have made the Indiana team even more lethal.&quot;With Caitlin Clark they'll be 3-0 against Aces 🤷.&quot;4dls @fortheladyspkrsLINK@LegionHoops With Caitlin Clark they'll be 3-0 against Aces 🤷Aces coach Becky Hammon blatantly slams the free-throw disparity against the Fever Aces coach Becky addressed the Game 4 loss to the Fever in the postgame press conference. The 2x champion coach blatantly summed up the game, highlighting the free-throw disparity between Indiana and Las Vegas. Hammon highlighted that Indiana had gotten way more free throws than the Fever. The Fever attempted 34 free throws, compared to the Aces. &quot;They shot 34 free throws and we shot 11.&quot;Hammon later added during the conference that one of the big reasons she put a smaller lineup was that they were getting punished inside the paint. A'ja Wilson was also surprised by the number of fouls awarded to some of the Aces' best players.