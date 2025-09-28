Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark rarely miss the chance to acknowledge their Indiana Fever teammates’ posts on social media. On Sunday, the duo wasted no time in showing love to veteran point guard Sydney Colson, who is on a one-year, $90,000 contract.Colson, who is currently sidelined with an injury, shared a post on Instagram featuring five pictures, four of them showcasing her pre-game outfit from an earlier playoff game. What caught fans' attention, however, was the witty caption that the two-time WNBA champion added to her post.&quot;Such a fn lady,&quot; Colson wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe comment section of Colson's post was swarmed with heartfelt reactions from fans and WNBA players. From the Indiana Fever roster Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aliyah Boston and Makayla Timpson dropped heartfelt reactions while Golden State Valkyries star Kate Martin and WNBA legend Candace Parker also made their feelings clear on the pictures.&quot;Goat,&quot; Clark commented.&quot;What’s fn mean?&quot; Cunningham wrote.&quot;Dayummm u are swaggy,&quot; Boston wrote.&quot;Syd,&quot; Timpson commented.&quot;Yes maam,&quot; Martin wrote.&quot;Idk it’s giving a mixture of Jaden Smith and Boyz In the Hood,&quot; Parker commented.(Credit: Sydney Colson/Instagram)Meanwhile, Sydney Colson hasn’t played for the Fever since Aug. 8, when she suffered a brutal injury in a game against the Phoenix Mercury. The veteran point guard sustained a left knee injury and later underwent surgery, which prematurely ended her season.Caitlin Clark's hilarious juggling moment feat. Sophie Cunningham, Sydney ColsonEarlier this month, Caitlin Clark shared a heartfelt moment with Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham that instantly went viral. While spending time with her two injured teammates in the rehab room, Clark took the opportunity to learn a new skill, a moment captured on video that quickly spread across social media.&quot;Day 1 of learning new skills at rehab,&quot; Clark is heard saying in the clip. &quot;Today we will be learning juggling. Syd knows how to juggle. Sophie claims she knows how to juggle.&quot;Meanwhile, the Fever have played inspirational basketball in the injury-forced absence of Clark, Cunningham and Colson. Indiana won their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Dream without their stars and now need two consecutive wins to reach the WNBA Finals. A loss on Sunday, however, would bring their season to an end.