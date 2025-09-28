  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "What’s fn mean?": Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark and others erupt as $90,000 Fever star flexes her hilarious side in latest post

"What’s fn mean?": Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark and others erupt as $90,000 Fever star flexes her hilarious side in latest post

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 28, 2025 12:00 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
"What’s fn mean?": Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark and others erupt as $90,000 Sydney Colson flexes her hilarious side in latest post. (Image Source: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark rarely miss the chance to acknowledge their Indiana Fever teammates’ posts on social media. On Sunday, the duo wasted no time in showing love to veteran point guard Sydney Colson, who is on a one-year, $90,000 contract.

Ad

Colson, who is currently sidelined with an injury, shared a post on Instagram featuring five pictures, four of them showcasing her pre-game outfit from an earlier playoff game. What caught fans' attention, however, was the witty caption that the two-time WNBA champion added to her post.

"Such a fn lady," Colson wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The comment section of Colson's post was swarmed with heartfelt reactions from fans and WNBA players. From the Indiana Fever roster Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aliyah Boston and Makayla Timpson dropped heartfelt reactions while Golden State Valkyries star Kate Martin and WNBA legend Candace Parker also made their feelings clear on the pictures.

"Goat," Clark commented.
"What’s fn mean?" Cunningham wrote.
"Dayummm u are swaggy," Boston wrote.
Ad
"Syd," Timpson commented.
"Yes maam," Martin wrote.
"Idk it’s giving a mixture of Jaden Smith and Boyz In the Hood," Parker commented.
(Credit: Sydney Colson/Instagram)
(Credit: Sydney Colson/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Sydney Colson hasn’t played for the Fever since Aug. 8, when she suffered a brutal injury in a game against the Phoenix Mercury. The veteran point guard sustained a left knee injury and later underwent surgery, which prematurely ended her season.

Ad

Caitlin Clark's hilarious juggling moment feat. Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson

Earlier this month, Caitlin Clark shared a heartfelt moment with Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham that instantly went viral. While spending time with her two injured teammates in the rehab room, Clark took the opportunity to learn a new skill, a moment captured on video that quickly spread across social media.

Ad
"Day 1 of learning new skills at rehab," Clark is heard saying in the clip. "Today we will be learning juggling. Syd knows how to juggle. Sophie claims she knows how to juggle."

Meanwhile, the Fever have played inspirational basketball in the injury-forced absence of Clark, Cunningham and Colson. Indiana won their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Dream without their stars and now need two consecutive wins to reach the WNBA Finals. A loss on Sunday, however, would bring their season to an end.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications