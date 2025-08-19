  • home icon
Aliyah Boston breaks Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever record and celebrates with heartfelt 1-word reaction

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 19, 2025 03:45 GMT
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Aliyah Boston breaks Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever record and celebrates with heartfelt 1-word reaction. (Image Source: Getty)

Aliyah Boston made history on Sunday during the Indiana Fever’s improbable 99-93 overtime win against the Connecticut Sun. Boston surpassed teammate Caitlin Clark’s record with another dominant performance on the court.

The former South Carolina star notched yet another double-double, finishing with 14 points and 13 rebounds. It marked the three-time All-Star’s 15th double-double of the season, the most by a Fever player in a single season in franchise history.

Clark previously held the record with 14 double-doubles during her rookie campaign last year. To celebrate Boston’s achievement, the Indiana Fever admin shared a tribute video showcasing her most dominant plays of the season. On the flip side, the Fever center marked the milestone with a heartfelt one-word reaction to the post.

"Swag," Boston wrote after sharing the video on her Instagram story.
(Image Credit: Aliyah Boston/Instagram)
(Image Credit: Aliyah Boston/Instagram)

Aliyah Boston is enjoying the best season of her WNBA career. The star center is averaging career highs in two major statistical categories - points and assists. She is putting up 15.2 points, 3.6 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

In Caitlin Clark’s lengthy injury-enforced absence this season, Boston has elevated her game to another level. The Indiana-based franchise has reaped the rewards, currently sitting sixth in the league standings with a 19-16 record.

Aliyah Boston has become Indiana Fever's "rock"

Aliyah Boston has thrived under coach Stephanie White’s system. Even before the season began, White made it clear that she wanted Boston to become the team’s "hub" and play a role similar to what NBA superstar Nikola Jokic does for the Denver Nuggets. With the Fever center consistently delivering, White gave the three-time All-Star the flowers she deserves.

"Yeah, I mean AB's been huge for us. She has really been the key," White said recently. She's just continued to step up... she is really the rock of our team. She is even-keeled. She is high IQ. Everybody trusts her on both ends of the floor. And she is our backbone, and she has been tremendous for us all year long."

Meanwhile, Boston has a real shot at leading the league in rebounds this season. The former South Carolina standout currently trails A'ja Wilson, who has 308 rebounds. Boston has pulled down 291 rebounds in 35 games this season.

