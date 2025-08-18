  • home icon
  "I feel like if she's not MVP, shoot": Aliyah Boston shares true feelings on $249,244 star's MVP bid amid historic season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 18, 2025 13:00 GMT
Aliyah Boston and other Indiana Fever players were beaming with pride and excitement after watching Kelsey Mitchell's masterclass on Sunday. Mitchell, who is on a one-year, $249,244 deal, dazzled with a blistering performance and helped her team secure its 19th win of the season.

Mitchell was joined by her starting center on the podium as the two players addressed the media after the game. Boston didn’t shy away from sharing her true feelings about Mitchell’s impact this season as the young center made a case for the veteran guard to win the MVP award.

"When you watch Kelsey play, you look at what she means to the squad," Boston told reporters. "I think coming out of that second half and going off the way she did, it speaks for her case in general.
"She comes out, she defends, she scores the ball, she plays 40 minutes per game and she still consistently puts up these numbers. I feel like if she's not MVP, shoot. That's crazy."
Kelsey Mitchell dropped 38 points in the overtime win over the Connecticut Sun, tying her career high. Her individual brilliance fueled the Indiana Fever’s comeback from a 21-point deficit and she also broke legend Tamika Catchings’ record for the most 30-point games in franchise history, recording 11th of her Fever career.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark didn’t travel with the team for Sunday’s game, but the former Iowa standout was hyped after watching Mitchell’s masterclass. Clark also advocated for her backcourt partner’s MVP case by posting a tweet.

Aliyah Boston perfectly complements Kelsey Mitchell

Kelsey Mitchell made headlines with a jaw-dropping display on Sunday, and her scintillating performance overshadowed Aliyah Boston’s critical contribution. Boston notched yet another double-double and her partnership with the veteran guard was instrumental in the team’s second-half comeback.

Boston finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 35:40 minutes. She shot 7 of 13 from the floor and registered the second-best plus/minus rating at +12. The three-time All-Star also broke Caitlin Clark’s franchise record for most double-doubles in a single season, recording her 15th this year.

Edited by Atishay Jain
