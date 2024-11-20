Aliyah Boston comically reacts after pleading Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson to take review - "I literally have to be stopped"

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston was among the notable celebrities courtside on Tuesday at the TD Garden for the Cavaliers-Celtics' NBA Cup matchup. She was seemingly rooting for the unbeaten Cavaliers during the contest. Boston's emotions took over after she engaged in a tense moment as Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson contemplated taking a review.

The Fever center pleaded with him to take that call, and Atkinson eventually did.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As the video went viral across social media platforms, Boston reposted the moment on her Instagram story and hilariously captioned it:

"I literally have to be stopped"

(Image source: @aliyah.boston on IG)

The challenge also proved successful. The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers trailed by seven with 1:12 left. The challenge was against Jayson Tatum for an out-of-bounds play. The refs initially thought the ball went off Darius Garland, but it wasn't the case.

Thanks to Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers hit a 3 on the next possession. They eventually lost 120-117 but kept it a one-possession game for most of the last minute.

Fans react to Aliyah Boston telling Kenny Atkinson to review call

Fans thoroughly enjoyed Aliyah Boston's viral video during the Cavaliers-Celtics game. Many likened her to becoming a coach in the future with how she reacted when the Cavaliers contemplated taking a review. Boston also tweeted about the incident on X, saying:

"I try my best to be quiet but I can’t help it"

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the post as one user said:

"This is gold"

Another likened it to Caitlin Clark's courtside burst during an Iowa game recently:

"CC is a bad influence on you. Lol"

"Future Coach!!!!!" another fan added.

Expand Tweet

Aliyah Boston and the rest of the WNBA are in their offseason. Boston is coming off a playoff run with the Indiana Fever, where they played in the first round against the Connecticut Sun but lost the series 2-0. The 2023 Rookie of the Year won't be in action until January when the Unrivaled League begins.

It is co-founded by Brenna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. The 3x3 tournament will also feature several top stars, including Stewart, Collier, Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese and Dearica Hamby, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.