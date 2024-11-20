  • home icon
Aliyah Boston comically reacts after pleading Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson to take review - "I literally have to be stopped"

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Nov 20, 2024 10:47 GMT
Aliyah Boston comically reacts after pleading Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson to take review (Image sources: IMAGN , Aliyah
Aliyah Boston comically reacts after pleading Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson to take review (Image sources: IMAGN , Aliyah's IG)

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston was among the notable celebrities courtside on Tuesday at the TD Garden for the Cavaliers-Celtics' NBA Cup matchup. She was seemingly rooting for the unbeaten Cavaliers during the contest. Boston's emotions took over after she engaged in a tense moment as Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson contemplated taking a review.

The Fever center pleaded with him to take that call, and Atkinson eventually did.

As the video went viral across social media platforms, Boston reposted the moment on her Instagram story and hilariously captioned it:

"I literally have to be stopped"
(Image source: @aliyah.boston on IG)
(Image source: @aliyah.boston on IG)

The challenge also proved successful. The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers trailed by seven with 1:12 left. The challenge was against Jayson Tatum for an out-of-bounds play. The refs initially thought the ball went off Darius Garland, but it wasn't the case.

Thanks to Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers hit a 3 on the next possession. They eventually lost 120-117 but kept it a one-possession game for most of the last minute.

Fans react to Aliyah Boston telling Kenny Atkinson to review call

Fans thoroughly enjoyed Aliyah Boston's viral video during the Cavaliers-Celtics game. Many likened her to becoming a coach in the future with how she reacted when the Cavaliers contemplated taking a review. Boston also tweeted about the incident on X, saying:

"I try my best to be quiet but I can’t help it"

Fans reacted to the post as one user said:

"This is gold"

Another likened it to Caitlin Clark's courtside burst during an Iowa game recently:

"CC is a bad influence on you. Lol"
"Future Coach!!!!!" another fan added.

Aliyah Boston and the rest of the WNBA are in their offseason. Boston is coming off a playoff run with the Indiana Fever, where they played in the first round against the Connecticut Sun but lost the series 2-0. The 2023 Rookie of the Year won't be in action until January when the Unrivaled League begins.

It is co-founded by Brenna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. The 3x3 tournament will also feature several top stars, including Stewart, Collier, Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese and Dearica Hamby, among others.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
