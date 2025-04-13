Aliyah Boston might not have any beef with Atlanta Dream star, Allisha Gray, but one of Gray's fans certainly wants all the smoke with the Indiana Fever star. Social media users recently witnessed the hilarious exchange between Aliyah Boston and the AG fan on Instagram.

"Aliyah Boston be doing too much," the fan wrote in a comment on one of Boston's posts.

The surprised Fever star soon asked her what she had done to draw such ire. The fan revealed that Boston almost took out Gray's eyes, which upset her as a fan of the Atlanta Dream star.

"I have beef since you almost took out my girl Allisha's eyes," the fan replied.

However, Boston had the perfect reply for her. While the 23-year-old clarified that she didn't do it on purpose, she also pointed out that Gray, who is on a three-year $494,000 contract with the Dream, herself doesn't have any issues with Boston. So it's strange for the fan to still hold a grudge over the issue.

"I would never do that on purpose so that's crazyyyyyyy and why u got beef if she don't got beef with me Imaoo," Boston replied

Last year, in August, during a game against the Dream, Aliyah Boston elbowed Gray during a play. Boston was posting up on Gray, trying to back her down. Just when she was double-teamed, the Fever star turned to score over Gray and hit her face with an elbow. It was later called a flagrant foul.

That's probably the move the fan was referring to.

Aliyah Boston defends Mississippi State player after foul play accusations on JuJu Watkins

JuJu Watkins's season-ending injury during March Madness stupefied college basketball fans. During USC's second-round game against Mississippi State, Watkins was fouled by Chandler Prater as she fell to the floor in agony.

Watkins went back to the locker room, and it was later revealed that she had torn her ACL. During the entire game, USC fans continued to boo the Mississippi State team. Upset with Watkins's injury, some fans even accused the opposing players of foul play.

Unhappy with the vitriol against the Mississippi State team, Aliyah Boston urged fans not to start a false narrative of dirty play against Watkins.

"I'm usually quiet on Twitter but please don’t start this narrative," Boston wrote. "What happened to Juju is awful and injuries suck but you don’t know how the opposing player is feeling right now and a comment like this only makes her feel worse than she possibly does. So please stop."

Weeks after the injury and struggling to grapple with the unfortunate incident, JuJu Watkins is ready to come back even stronger.

