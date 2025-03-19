Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott drops 2-word reaction as Fever star unwinds on chilled-out day post-Unrivaled heartbreak

WNBA star Aliyah Boston didn't allow her recent loss in Unrivaled to get in her plans to unwind. Boston and Vinyl BC couldn't finish the inaugural season with a championship win as they dealt with a 62-54 loss against the Chelsea Gray-led Rose team.

Ad

Shortly after wrapping the season up, the Indiana Fever star went to the Virgin Islands to maximize her WNBA offseason. She posted photos of herself on Wednesday in a two-piece bikini as she soaked up the sun.

"The best refresh," Boston posted.

Ad

Trending

Her boyfriend, Tre-Vaughn Minott, left a playful comment on the Instagram post.

"Hot gyal," Minott commented.

Boston's boyfriend left a comment on her IG post.

Boston only played nine minutes in the title game. However, with her 10 points off the bench, she delivered a much-needed scoring punch. She also got three rebounds and three blocked shots.

Ad

Following the loss, the star forward joked with her Fever teammate, Lexie Hull. The sixth pick of the 2022 WNBA draft played against Boston in the Unrivaled championship game with the Rose. Because of the rules of the 3-on-3 league, the champions get an additional $50,000 in prize money.

On X (formerly Twitter), Boston reached out to her WNBA teammate and asked if she could get a dinner treat.

"@lexiehulll dinner on you maybe ?" Boston posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the loss, Boston didn't take it too hard and was appreciative of the experience. On X, she thanked her teammate, Dearica Hamby, for what she's learned from her.

"D thank you sm!! I will never unlearn anything we shared 😂 but it was so good to learn and have fun with you!" Boston posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: "You didn't deserve this"- Caitlin Clark trolls Aliyah Boston after losing to Angel Reese's team in Unrivaled Finals

Aliyah Boston's star teammate had jokes about her championship game with Lexie Hull

Given that Aliyah Boston played against Lexie Hull, fans were curious to know what the dynamic in the Fever locker room would be. Before the game started, Indiana's social media team posted on Instagram about how the teammates will face each other in the championship game.

Ad

Fever point guard Caitlin Clark had some jokes about the matchup.

"One of them bouta come back angry and one happy uh oh," Clark commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the game, though, there were no hard feelings between Boston and Hull. The two remain friends and will play together as teammates with the Fever in the 2025 WNBA season.

Also read: Aliyah Boston shares 4-word request for Fever co-star Lexie Hull after Rose BC's Unrivaled win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback