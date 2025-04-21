Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott spreads positivity with inspirational Easter message

Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott used Easter to spread some positivity among his followers on social media. Maintaining both basketball and music, Minott has been positively inspired to be great at what he does, both on and off the basketball court.
On Easter, he shared a similar inspirational message on his social media. Tre-Vaughn Minott posted a picture of text that he was reading titled, "Keep Your Vision Alive." The text spoke about why it was important to never give up.
"Don't let NOBODY tell you you can't. You CAN they CAN'T. Happy Easter," he wrote in the caption.
Aliyah Boston and Tre-Vaughn Minott have been dating since 2020, when they were in college. Although, the couple rarely appear in public together, they continue to support each other on social media. He is a senior at Portland State University.
This past season, Minott appeared in 31 games and averaged 7.6 points on 66.9% shooting from the field. He also averaged 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.
He also played for Gamecocks for three years, before transferring to Portland State. Likewise, Aliyah Boston went to the USC Gamecocks to play under head coach Dawn Staley. She went on to win NCAA title in 2022. She was also declared the NCAA Tournament MOP.
Aliyah Boston sends wholesome reaction to Fever teammate Lexie Hull's engagement
Lexie Hull's engagement has been a circulating news in the WNBA community recently. The Indiana Fever guard got married to her longtime boyfriend and former baseball player Will Matthiessen, unleashing a flood of reactions from the fellow WNBA stars and teammates.
Hull posted a series of pictures from the special day on her Instagram post.
"Engaged to my best friend 💛 cheers to forever!" Hull wrote in the caption.
Aliyah Boston was one of the first ones to send a heartfelt message for her teammate. She reposted Hull's post on her Instagram story with an emotional caption.
"The cutest," she wrote in the caption with two 'holding back tears' emojis.
Lexie Hull and Will Matthiessen have been dating since they were in college at Stanford.
Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever will enter the 2025 WNBA season with championship on their mind. This offseason, the team made big changes, both in their roster as well as the coaching staff.
The Fever acquired veteran players like DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham and resigned Kelsey Mitchell to eye the championship behind superstar Caitlin Clark.