Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott spreads positivity with inspirational Easter message

Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott used Easter to spread some positivity among his followers on social media. Maintaining both basketball and music, Minott has been positively inspired to be great at what he does, both on and off the basketball court.

Ad

On Easter, he shared a similar inspirational message on his social media. Tre-Vaughn Minott posted a picture of text that he was reading titled, "Keep Your Vision Alive." The text spoke about why it was important to never give up.

"Don't let NOBODY tell you you can't. You CAN they CAN'T. Happy Easter," he wrote in the caption.

Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott's IG story [Credit: IG/@4_realtv]

Aliyah Boston and Tre-Vaughn Minott have been dating since 2020, when they were in college. Although, the couple rarely appear in public together, they continue to support each other on social media. He is a senior at Portland State University.

Ad

Trending

This past season, Minott appeared in 31 games and averaged 7.6 points on 66.9% shooting from the field. He also averaged 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

He also played for Gamecocks for three years, before transferring to Portland State. Likewise, Aliyah Boston went to the USC Gamecocks to play under head coach Dawn Staley. She went on to win NCAA title in 2022. She was also declared the NCAA Tournament MOP.

Aliyah Boston sends wholesome reaction to Fever teammate Lexie Hull's engagement

Lexie Hull's engagement has been a circulating news in the WNBA community recently. The Indiana Fever guard got married to her longtime boyfriend and former baseball player Will Matthiessen, unleashing a flood of reactions from the fellow WNBA stars and teammates.

Ad

Hull posted a series of pictures from the special day on her Instagram post.

"Engaged to my best friend 💛 cheers to forever!" Hull wrote in the caption.

Ad

Aliyah Boston was one of the first ones to send a heartfelt message for her teammate. She reposted Hull's post on her Instagram story with an emotional caption.

"The cutest," she wrote in the caption with two 'holding back tears' emojis.

[Credit: IG/@aliyah.boston]

Lexie Hull and Will Matthiessen have been dating since they were in college at Stanford.

Ad

Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever will enter the 2025 WNBA season with championship on their mind. This offseason, the team made big changes, both in their roster as well as the coaching staff.

The Fever acquired veteran players like DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham and resigned Kelsey Mitchell to eye the championship behind superstar Caitlin Clark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More