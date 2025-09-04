  • home icon
  Aliyah Boston's former coach can't contain her excitement as Bree Hall signs with the Fever: "Push them over the playoff line"

Aliyah Boston's former coach can't contain her excitement as Bree Hall signs with the Fever: "Push them over the playoff line"

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 04, 2025 18:47 GMT
NCAA Women
Aliyah Boston's former coach Dawn Staley reacted to Bree Hall signing with the Fever (Credits: Getty)

With just a few games remaining in the season, Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever have found themselves in a difficult spot. Already going through an injury-riddled season, the Fever announced another name being ruled out for the rest of the season.

On Thursday, the team announced that Chloe Bibby was out for the season with a left knee injury. The team simultaneously announced that they had signed Bree Hall for the rest of the 2025 season.

Hyped up with the signing, the USC Gamecocks' coach, Dawn Staley, sent a strong message to the young WNBA star on Thursday.

"Yeah yeah yeah ! Push them over the playoff line!! Let’s gooooo!!!" Staley wrote.
Hall played four years under Staley with the Gamecocks and won two NCAA titles. In her freshman year, she was teammates with Aliyah Boston when the Gamecocks won the title. In her junior season, Hall played the best season of her collegiate career and led the Gamecocks to another title with Kamilla Cardoso.

Bibby is the fourth player on the Fever roster to have been ruled out for the season. Before Bibby, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald and Sophie Cunningham were all ruled out for the season with injuries.

The Fever currently stands as the No. 8 seed in the league. They are only two games behind the LA Sparks, who stand as the No. 9 seed.

Dawn Staley reveals the time when Aliyah Boston's game blossomed

Aliyah Boston remains one of Dawn Staley's favorite players she has coached. While the Fever star was excellent in her first year under Staley, she rose to prominence in her third year.

Staley spoke to WNBA legend Candace Parker about Boston's rise and revealed the time when the Fever player's game started to blossom.

"I think once we started having those conversations, she started just blossoming, like I mean, she is super smart," Staley said. "Like she probably came in as the smartest player like ever in the history of our program."
Aliyah Boston remains one of the most decorated players in USC history. In 2022, the Fever star had her greatest season. She led the Gamecocks to the NCAA title and won multiple accolades, including Most Outstanding Player.

During the same year, she won the AP Player of the Year, Wooden, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the Naismith College Player of the Year awards. Boston also won the Lisa Leslie award four years in a row.

In four seasons with the Gamecocks, Boston averaged 14.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 blocks in 138 games.

