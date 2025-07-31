"All because her girlfriend got boo'd for bailing" - WNBA fans seethe at Alyssa Thomas for skipping media after DeWanna Bonner's harsh welcome

WNBA fans reacted to Alyssa Thomas skipping the press conference after the game against Indiana. The Phoenix Mercury faced the Fever on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It was also Thomas' fiancée, DeWanna Bonner's, first game since she was waived by Indiana on June 25.Bonner received backlash when she said she was not interested to play for the Fever anymore, and she became an unrestricted free agent. Bonner was booed by the team's fans when she entered Wednesday's game. Thomas was also involved in talking trash with Indiana fans.After the game, it was revealed that the Mercury and Thomas were fined for not joining the presser.Many shared their thoughts on X and reacted to the news.&quot;Wait - you're telling me AT did all that jawing at fans, played a remarkably good game, and then didn't have enough respect for the game and the league to talk with the press? All because her girlfriend got boo'd for bailing on the Fever? All muscle no heart,&quot; a fan tweeted.Britti Not Pretty @wabrittiLINKWait - you're telling me AT did all that jawing at fans, played a remarkably good game, and then didn't have enough respect for the game and the league to talk with the press? All because her girlfriend got boo'd for bailing on the Fever? All muscle no heart.&quot;AT has soooo much built in tension for the Fever. Even last year! What the hell is wrong with her??? It’s so weird bro, smh!&quot; one fan wrote.Truth Hurts So Good @CongaBangoLINKAT has soooo much built in tension for the Fever. Even last year! What the hell is wrong with her??? It’s so weird bro, smh!&quot;This is very distasteful and an attack on all journos. 😁,&quot; another fan wrote.Here are other fan reactions.&quot;Fever keep winning. Cmon if you’re going to berate the fans and act tough stand on it. Answer the questions. What is she afraid of, the crawling babies?&quot; one fan commented.CC22Fan @cc22_fanLINKFever keep winning. Cmon if you’re going to berate the fans and act tough stand on it. Answer the questions. What is she afraid of, the crawling babies?&quot;but she got no problem yappin' to the fans during the game,&quot; a fan said.&quot;she’s such a fake demon it makes me sick,&quot; another fan commented.Wednesday's matchup was not a high-stakes game, but tensions went through the roof with fans and Thomas exchanging words. A video of the Mercury forward talking back to Fever fans in the first quarter went viral.Alyssa Thomas' standout game goes to waste as Mercury lose to FeverAlyssa Thomas had the best performance in her second stint with the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. The forward led the game in three major categories; however, she was unable to lift her team past Indiana.In the first quarter, Thomas and Co. took a 10-point lead, but the Fever fought back. They outscored the Mercury 35-20 in the second quarter, and won the game 107-101.Thomas had game-highs of 32 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists on 63.3% shooting.