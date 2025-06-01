"Almost comical how bad she is": WNBA fans in shock as Angel Reese records new low and gets blocked 8 times in one half

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese struggled offensively against the Dallas Wings on Saturday as she got eight of her shots blocked in the first half. Fans reacted to her performance online.

The Sky visited the Wings at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, looking to notch their second straight victory. Reese had a tough time on offense against the Dallas defense early on. The futility saw eight of her shots getting blocked in the first 20 minutes alone.

Her offensive struggles did not go unnoticed, with fans sharing their thoughts on it on X (formerly Twitter).

"She’s a first round bust, it's almost comical how bad she is," one fan pointed out.

"She should try jumping," a user suggested.

"She set the record for being blocked the most times in a season last year. Is she going to break that in 2025?" another fan moved to remind.

More fans piled on Reese for her offensive woes.

"She would be a fantastic brick layer…" a comment laid down.

"Absolute comedy 🤣🤣," a fan brought forth.

"HOW?? It's so funny that it's not even funny anymore.... Legitimately interested in how in the world that's possible, especially game after game," a user wondered.

Angel Reese wound up finishing the game with 14 points, going 4-of-13 from the field. She had also nine rebounds, three steals and two steals in 33 minutes. The Sky won the game, 94-83.

WNBA analyst questions Angel Reese's growth in sophomore year

Angel Reese had an eventful rookie season last year but has come out slow in her second year. It is something that WNBA analyst Ros Gold-Onwude moved to highlight.

On the Good Follow podcast released Wednesday, she offered a direct assessment of Reese's showing early in the ongoing WNBA campaign, highlighting how she could do far better.

Gold-Onwude said:

"Let's address Angel... uh..first of all, we know Angel Reese, she works hard, and she's crashing that glass. It's not for lack of effort; she's averaging nine points and about 14 rebounds per game, but again, the efficiency - she's shooting even lower than she was last season, and we wanted to see improvement."

Entering the Sky's game against the Dallas Wings on Saturday, Angel Reese was averaging 9.2 points on 31.3% shooting, 13 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 29 minutes.

