"Always room to grow" - Fever's Lexie Hull strives for greatness despite being in exclusive WNBA 3-point shooting club

Lexie Hull is one of the most prolific shooters in the WNBA right now. She boasts a career 31.2% shooting from the 3-point line. She has been a valuable asset for the Indiana Fever and has grown exponentially since getting drafted in 2022.

On Tuesday, Fever beat writer Scott Agnes uploaded a video of Hull getting invited to raise the flag to celebrate the start of the 2025 IndyCar season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Doug Boles, the president of IMS and IndyCar, introduced Hull in the video and asked her a few questions before finally raising the flag.

Boles asked Hull for her thoughts on being celebrated as one of the country's most prolific shooters. The Fever star responded:

"I mean it's an honor," Hull said (Timestamp: 2:04). "Seeing the incredible shooters that have come out of the WNBA and continue to come out of the WNBA, there's always room to grow."

Later, Boles asked Hull about bringing a WNBA championship home. In her response, the Fever star said that getting a title to Indiana is her team's goal.

She praised the offseason signings by the Fever front office and displayed high hopes for next season. After the interview, Boles and Hull climbed to the rooftop to raise the IndyCar series flag.

Lexie Hull's mother, Jamie Hull, gives an honest take on her daughter's hustle ahead of the 2025 season

Lexie Hull's mother, Jamie Hull, gave an honest take on her daughter's hustle ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. On Thursday, Jamie shared a video from a Reddit post on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

The video featured a compilation of the offensive rebounds Hull collected last season. The clip also celebrated Hull for ending the previous season as the fifth player with the most offensive rebounds. The Fever star's mother expressed her thoughts in the caption:

"Love this! Oldie but a goodie. Shots might not fall, but @lexiehulll will always work hard every moment on the court! Let’s go ⁦@IndianaFever!! Season 2025 loading…." Jamie wrote.

Lexie Hull delivered her most productive and efficient performance last season. She played the sixth player's role and came off the bench to score impact scoring and help on the defensive front. Hull averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 2024. The Fever star is currently playing for the Rose BC in the 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled.

