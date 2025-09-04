Am I good?" - Caitlin Clark comically reacts to participating in Fever’s $78M groundbreaking ceremony with Stephanie White

The Indiana Fever, including star guard Caitlin Clark and coach Stephanie White, was present at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new team-exclusive sports performance center in Indianapolis. The team shared a series of pictures and videos from the event, and as usual, Clark was seen goofing around during the event.The first slide on Instagram featured a clip of the team's front office staff and the players throwing sand with shovels to inaugurate the construction. While the rest of the Fever crew threw the sand forward, Clark hilariously threw it toward herself. In another video, the reigning Rookie of the Year was showing off her strength by trying to throw the sand with two shovels. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClark wrote a comment on the Instagram post:&quot;Am I good?&quot;Caitlin Clark's commentThe Fever announced that the $78 million sports performance center will open before the 2027 season. In January, the team said that the construction of the site would begin in August this year. It will be part of the Pacers Sports &amp; Entertainment campus.Moreover, the center is specifically designed to provide world-class facilities to the Fever players, including &quot;performance and conditioning, recovery and rehabilitation, mental health and wellness and lifestyle support.&quot; It will have two regular-sized basketball courts, a gym &amp; pilates centers and a fully working kitchen for players.&quot;It's a game changer in terms of providing the ultimate player experience and we can't wait for our team to reap the benefits of having an exclusive and unparalleled facility designed specifically for them,&quot; PS&amp;E CEO Mel Raines said in a statement in January.While the Fever are known to provide arguably the best amenities to the players, their dedicated training areas and practice facilities are still situated within the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The initiative by the Fever is also expected to have a ripple effect within the WNBA.Stephanie White drops an update about Caitlin Clark's returnIt has been well over a month since Caitlin Clark has been out of action with her groin injury. With just three games remaining in their regular season, there is still no news of the Indiana Fever star's return timeline.On Thursday, Fever coach Stephanie White provided the latest update on Clark's conditioning when asked if she had started contact practices.&quot;No, she's just been doing shooting and mostly individual stuff,&quot; White said.With just a week remaining before the WNBA playoffs, the Fever (21-20) sit at the eighth and final playoff spot. They have just a 1.5-game lead over the ninth-place LA Sparks (19-21). Should Indiana make the playoffs as the No. 8 seed, they will face the league-leading Minnesota Lynx in the first round.