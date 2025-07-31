"Am I the new CC?" - Napheesa Collier hilariously apologises to Caitlin Clark fans after Sue Bird crowns her with new moniker

Napheesa Collier hilariously refused any smoke with Caitlin Clark fans after jokingly calling herself &quot;CC,&quot; one of Clark's nicknames. The Minnesota Lynx star and the Indiana Fever star shared great chemistry as the 2025 All-Star Game captains.Collier appeared on Thursday's episode of &quot;A Touch More with Sue Bird &amp; Megan Rapinoe.&quot; Before ending the episode, Sue Bird jokingly asked Collier if they should call her &quot;correspondent Collier.&quot;The WNBA legend was alluding to Collier appearing on their show during WNBA preseason, midseason and potentially during the postseason. Collier, as if something had suddenly sparked in her mind, interjected.&quot;I like that. Am I the new CC?&quot; Collier said.However, Collier quickly took back her statement and told fans that she was just joking.&quot;I am just kidding. I am just kidding, fans. I am just joking. It's a joke.&quot; (Timestamp 1:08:32)Clark continues to rehab her groin injury, which she suffered before the All-Star break. It was the second time that Clark was sidelined for more than one game with the same injury.On the other hand, Collier is having perhaps the best season of her career. She had led the MVP race, averaging 23.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.Caitlin Clark lost a bet against Napheesa Collier during the All-Star GameCaitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, two of the best players in the league, share a cordial relationship. This year, with them wearing the hats of two opposing captains, the WNBA stars shared a hilarious moment before the game.Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, the hosts of StuBudz on Twitch, broke the norm this year and gave fans a closer look at the behind-the-scenes of the WNBA All-Star festivities. A part of their livestream that went viral on social media showed the hilarious bet that took place between Clark and Collier.According to the bet, which Collier revealed to Williams, Clark would drink a shot for every four-point shot made by both teams during the game.Perhaps Clark underestimated what later happened in the game. A total of 20 four-point shots were made in the game, eight from Team Clark and 12 from Team Collier.Luckily for Clark, she has the freedom to choose when she decides to fulfil her part. One thing is for sure, when she does, it will be one of the wildest stories coming out of the WNBA, and fans are going to demand the release of the video.