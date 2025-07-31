  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Napheesa Collier
  • "Am I the new CC?" - Napheesa Collier hilariously apologises to Caitlin Clark fans after Sue Bird crowns her with new moniker

"Am I the new CC?" - Napheesa Collier hilariously apologises to Caitlin Clark fans after Sue Bird crowns her with new moniker

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 31, 2025 19:35 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
Napheesa Collier hilariously apologised to Caitlin Clark fans after hilariously calling herself the new CC [Picture Credit: Getty]

Napheesa Collier hilariously refused any smoke with Caitlin Clark fans after jokingly calling herself "CC," one of Clark's nicknames. The Minnesota Lynx star and the Indiana Fever star shared great chemistry as the 2025 All-Star Game captains.

Ad

Collier appeared on Thursday's episode of "A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe." Before ending the episode, Sue Bird jokingly asked Collier if they should call her "correspondent Collier."

The WNBA legend was alluding to Collier appearing on their show during WNBA preseason, midseason and potentially during the postseason. Collier, as if something had suddenly sparked in her mind, interjected.

"I like that. Am I the new CC?" Collier said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, Collier quickly took back her statement and told fans that she was just joking.

"I am just kidding. I am just kidding, fans. I am just joking. It's a joke." (Timestamp 1:08:32)
youtube-cover
Ad

Clark continues to rehab her groin injury, which she suffered before the All-Star break. It was the second time that Clark was sidelined for more than one game with the same injury.

On the other hand, Collier is having perhaps the best season of her career. She had led the MVP race, averaging 23.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Caitlin Clark lost a bet against Napheesa Collier during the All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, two of the best players in the league, share a cordial relationship. This year, with them wearing the hats of two opposing captains, the WNBA stars shared a hilarious moment before the game.

Ad

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, the hosts of StuBudz on Twitch, broke the norm this year and gave fans a closer look at the behind-the-scenes of the WNBA All-Star festivities. A part of their livestream that went viral on social media showed the hilarious bet that took place between Clark and Collier.

According to the bet, which Collier revealed to Williams, Clark would drink a shot for every four-point shot made by both teams during the game.

Ad
Ad

Perhaps Clark underestimated what later happened in the game. A total of 20 four-point shots were made in the game, eight from Team Clark and 12 from Team Collier.

Luckily for Clark, she has the freedom to choose when she decides to fulfil her part. One thing is for sure, when she does, it will be one of the wildest stories coming out of the WNBA, and fans are going to demand the release of the video.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications