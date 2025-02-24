Angel Reese drops heartfelt 2-word reaction after Chicago Sky land 2xAll-Star in blockbuster trade

Angel Reese wasted no time reacting to the Chicago Sky’s blockbuster trade for Ariel Atkins. On Sunday, the franchise officially announced the acquisition of Atkins from the Washington Mystics in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick (No. 3 overall), a 2027 second-round pick and the rights to swap 2027 first-round picks with Chicago.

As soon as the trade was finalized, Reese took to social media and shared a heartfelt two-word reaction. She wrote "geaux skyyyy" and made her feelings known about the trade.

In a separate post on X (formerly Twitter), the Sky superstar expressed her excitement about leaving the Unrivaled tournament with two new teammates. Previously, Reese was the lone Chicago Sky player signed up for the 3x3 competition.

"walked in Unrivaled with no teammates & now i’m walking out with 2," Reese tweeted.

Angel Reese stands to gain tremendously from playing alongside a seasoned veteran like Ariel Atkins, who has established herself as a proven winner in the league. In her seven-year career, Atkins has achieved milestones that many players aspire to but never reach.

Her impressive resume includes a WNBA championship, an Olympic gold medal and two All-Star selections, among numerous other accolades. Additionally, her impact on both ends of the floor will be a major asset for the Chicago Sky for as long as she remains with the franchise.

Chicago Sky GM on trading for Ariel Atkins

Chicago Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca left no doubt about why the franchise was willing to part with key draft assets to acquire Ariel Atkins. He emphasized her experience and versatility as crucial factors that he believes will strengthen the Sky’s roster and elevate them into playoff contention next season.

"Ariel has made a tremendous impact on this league since her rookie year," Pagliocca said in a release. "She is an excellent role model for her teammates and an all-star caliber contributor. As one of the league’s top defensive specialists and a consistent scorer, she is a threat on both ends of the floor who will help us build a playoff-contending team in Chicago."

A key responsibility for Atkins will be unlocking the full potential of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Her chemistry with the two franchise cornerstones will play a pivotal role in shaping the Chicago Sky's success in the 2025 season.

