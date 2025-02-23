Angel Reese drops cryptic 5-word take on the buzz around her monster Unrivaled performance for Rose BC

Angel Reese is one of the most polarizing figures in the women's basketball World. Whatever Reese does rarely goes unnoticed as she always has eyes on her and her persona. She was one of the biggest draws joining the Unrivaled circle, as she is known for more than just basketball, building her brand off the court from Vogue covers to McDonald's meal specials.

However, Reese can still draw as much attention on the court as she can off the court, evidenced by her phenomenal performance for Rose BC in a 72-63 win over the Lunar Owls BC on Friday. She was everywhere as she dropped 22 points on 10-19 shooting while also adding 21 rebounds, eight of which were offensive rebounds. Her monster game from Reese helped hand Lunar Owls BC their first loss of the season after an 8-0 start.

Reese clapped back at critics with a five-word message on Sunday on X.

"Condo's in y'all head. LITERALLY."

Whom it could be directed at is unknown, but one thing's for certain, if Reese keeps playing like she did against Lunar Owls BC, there won't be much left to hate on when it comes to basketball.

"I'm gonna take the under" – Kevin Love roasts Angel Reese in Instagram comments on a post of one of her quotes

Kevin Love has been on a tear recently on social media and creating viral content. Throughout the Jimmy Butler trade saga, the former NBA champion constantly posted memes and jokes to his Instagram which ended up going viral. Now Love has found himself another viral post, but this time it involves WNBA star Angel Reese.

Reese was quoted on social media discussing everything she wants to accomplish in her life and career: becoming a basketball player, model, influencer, businesswoman, fashion girlie, podcaster and unapologetic. Some of her other goals included taking care of family and friends, setting records, creating history, setting trends and winning at everything in life.

Love then left a comment suggesting he has some doubts about whether Reese will be able to accomplish all the goals she has set for herself:

"I'm gonna go ahead and take the under."

Angel Reese has never been one to back away from doubters and, if anything, feels pride in proving them wrong. She can thank Kevin Love for her added motivation to finish her Unrivaled season and the start of the 2025 WNBA season.

