Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese was among those who raved about the latest photo montage of Tyrese Maxey's girlfriend, Myra Gordon, on Instagram. She dropped a heartfelt reaction to the adorable pictures.

Gordon took to Instagram to share snaps of her and Maxey with their friends on a night out. She was fashionably dressed in a brown checkered long-sleeve shirt, denim leggings and black boots. The photos included one of her and her Philadelphia 76ers guard boyfriend all cozied up.

As has been the case for much of the time, Angel Reese reacted to Gordon's latest post, taking to the comments section and sharing a smiling face with heart eyes emojis to express adoration for the photos.

Angel Reese reacts to Myra Gordon's adorable IG photos.

Apart from her keen sense of fashion, Gordon knows her basketball as well, having played high school and collegiate ball. She was a star player at Lawrence Dale Bell High School in Texas before playing at the University of Alabama as a wing player.

Angel Reese chooses to keep her dating life private

While she likes sharing her reactions to adorable photos of couples she follows on social media, Angel Reese has kept her dating life generally private. It is something she said is by choice and not going to change anytime soon.

She spoke about it in an episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast earlier this year. While talking to guest, actress and internet personality, Pretty Vee, she shared she would only post about her relationship when she is already married.

Angel Reese said:

"I think the next time I'll post I'm in a relationship is when I'm married. And that's some time from now, so you ain't gonna see it."

She went on to say:

"You might see me on a date. You gonna have to catch me though, Like, I'm not gonna post a man on my page."

For now, Reese is focused on her burgeoning professional basketball career, which got off to a great start after a stellar WNBA rookie campaign with the Chicago Sky. In her first year as a pro, she posted averages of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds in 34 games. It led to her being named to the All-Star Game while finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting.

She is currently sharpening her skills playing in the 3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball League for Rose Basketball Club, alongside fellow WNBA stars Brittney Sykes, Azura Stevens, Kahleah Copper, Lexie Hull and Chelsea Gray.

In the 10 games she has played so far in Unrivaled, Reese has averaged 13.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes per game.

