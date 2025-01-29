Tyrese Maxey's GF Myra Gordon drops sweet 3-word response to Sixers star's special courtside gesture after torching Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey had an explosive scoring night against the LA Lakers on Tuesday and after the game, he sought for his girlfriend Myra Gordon to give her a hug and a kiss. It was a gesture she was appreciative of and shared on social media.

Gordon was sitting courtside as Maxey exploded for 43 points, on 15-of-26 shooting, in leading the Sixers to a 118-104 victory over the visiting Lakers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. It was another take-charge moment for the five-year veteran out of Kentucky as fellow All-Stars Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (finger) were out injured.

Following the win, Maxey made sure to celebrate the victory and his solid effort with Myra Gordon, giving her a tight hug and a kiss.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She shared the special moment on Instagram and dropped wrote a three-word caption that read:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"My favorite person."

Image from Myra Gordon's story (Source: @myra.christina/Instagram)

The win on Tuesday over the Lakers was the third straight for the Sixers, who improved to 18-27 for the season, 11th in the Eastern Conference. Maxey added three rebounds and two assists on the night to go with his 43 points.

Tyrese Maxey's explosive performance, meanwhile, was a continuation of what he has been thrust to doing with Embiid and George out for most of the time in their campaign so far. In 37 games, the Sixers guard has been averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 38 minutes.

Back in July, Maxey signed a five-year, $203.85-million contract to stay as a Sixer.

Tyrese Maxey and Myra Gordon share common bond with basketball

Tyrese Maxey and Myra Gordon started their relationship last year and have steadily been building on it, with basketball playing a huge part.

Apart from being girlfriend to an All-Star guard, Gordon knows her hoops as well, having had experience playing in high school and college. She was a star player at Lawrence Dale Bell High School, even setting a scoring record of 53 points in one game. In college, she played at the University of Alabama, playing the wing spot.

In an Instagram story she posted on Tyrese Maxey's 24th birthday last November, Gordon made her thoughts known about her boyfriend, writing:

"Happy birthday to my best friend. It has been a blessing to watch you grow up into such an amazing man, and I can't explain how lucky I am to have you. I love you to infinity."

The two are constant companions doing various activities together and sharing their moments with fans on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.