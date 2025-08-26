Angel Reese explodes at $66,079 teammate for ignoring her during fastbreak sequence

Angel Reese was not happy with her Chicago Sky teammate following a failed fastbreak during their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Monday. Reese was visibly upset at backup guard Sevgi Uzun for not passing the ball when they had numbers on the break. In a video uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Sky had a fastbreak opportunity after a long rebound by Uzun. The Turkish guard began the transition and made a quick move to leave her defender near the half-court line. As the Aces' defense scrambled to recover, they spread out and covered the perimeter. Reese was calling for the ball, but Uzun stopped and took a jumpshot that clunked on the rim. Kamilla Cardoso was called for a loose-ball foul, with the Sky failing to get anything from the possession. Reese was upset at Uzun, who was added by the Sky last month to provide depth. Here's the play that got the LSU product frustrated:Coach Tyler Marsh didn't remove Sevgi Uzun from the game after the play. The Chicago Sky managed to stay afloat despite the frustration with the $66,079 guard. However, Marsh had enough when Uzun committed her second turnover of the game late in the first quarter.Uzun wouldn't get into the court until midway through the fourth quarter, when her number was called. She didn't have another turnover, but she also didn't provide the spark the Sky was looking for. As for Angel Reese, she finished with another double-double of 10 points and 17 rebounds. It wasn't enough, as the Las Vegas Aces held on for the 79-74 win, led by A'ja Wilson's 18 points and nine rebounds. The Aces have now won 11 in a row, while the Sky dropped to 9-28 for the season. Angel Reese makes history in loss to the AcesAngel Reese makes history in loss to the Aces. (Photo: IMAGN)Despite the loss, Angel Reese had another historic night for the Chicago Sky. Reese recorded her 46th career double-double, surpassing Tina Charles for the most double-doubles in the first two seasons by a player. It was also her 20th double-double of the season, which puts her in the lead against A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas, two MVP candidates, for most of the current campaign. Wilson was one rebound shy on Monday, while Thomas has a chance to tie tomorrow. The Sky has seven games left this season, so Reese has more chances of stacking her lead. It's also worth noting that the LSU product missed a bunch of games this month due to a back injury.