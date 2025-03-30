Angel Reese fumes at NCAA officials with 4-word message as LSU loses Final Four spot to UCLA

Angel Reese fumed at NCAA officials after her college team, LSU, lost 72-65 to UCLA in an Elite Eight game on Sunday. The No. 3-seeded Tigers' loss to the top-seed Bruins ended their run in the tournament.

Last year, when Reese played for LSU, her season came to an end with an Elite Eight loss (after beating UCLA in the Sweet 16). However, this time, the Chicago Sky star blamed the officiating for her former team's loss.

The WNBA star has supported her former team all season, and watching the Tigers lose didn't sit well with her. Reese expressed her frustration on X/Twitter.

"These refs man smh," she wrote.

Reese was completely invested throughout the game, cheering her team to fight.

"We gotta fight! COME ONNNN," she wrote during the game.

After a four-point lead by the end of the first quarter, the Tigers' trouble started in the second quarter when they were outscored 22-12. They cut the lead to five points in the third quarter but got outscored by 26-24 in the fourth quarter.

Although LSU put on an impressive show on the defensive end, it was the low shooting percentage that cost the team the game. The Tigers shot 37.3%, compared to the Bruins' 38.2%. Moreover, to the Tigers' 33.3% shooting from the 3-point line, the Bruins answered with 41.7%.

Angel Reese hypes up former LSU teammate Hailey Van Lith after dominating Sweet 16 performance

Angel Reese has been involved in this year's March Madness from the beginning. While she has been supporting her alma mater all along, Reese has also shown her support for her former LSU teammate Hailey Van Lith, who now plays for TCU.

Lith was the difference between TCU and Notre Dame in their Sweet 16 game on Saturday. Playing her first year with TCU, Lith inspired her school to its first Elite Eight appearance, and Reese was hyped up.

Hailey Van Lith ended with 26 points, 12 of which she scored in the fourth quarter alone. She scored five points in the starting minutes and went off again in the last minutes, scoring five straight points to take the game away from Notre Dame.

After the game, Angel Reese sent a special shoutout to Van Lith on X.

"HVL," she tweeted.

With LSU out of the competition, it's good that Reese still has someone who can keep her excited and involved in the tournament.

