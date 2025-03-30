"I really wore wigs for 7 weeks" - Angel Reese reveals new hairstyle with major revelation on IG

Angel Reese rocked different hairstyles in the last few months. However, the Chicago Sky star revealed a big secret to her fans on her social media while teasing her new hairstyle.

In her latest Instagram post on Saturday, Reese posted a picture of herself with a new bob haircut. The WNBA star revealed that she had been using wigs for the past few weeks as she had been waiting for her hair to grow.

"only 1 month of growth 🥹 i really wore wigs for 7 weeks Imaooo yall know i hate wigs too but it helped my hair grow soooo much!" Reese wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

In the subsequent post, Reese wrote that she eventually cut her grown hair to a shorter length because she loved having a bob haircut.

"But yall know i loveee me a bob so I cut her again! 😍" she wrote, while also thanking her barber for the new style.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

Angel Reese also posted a video in her car, flexing her new hairstyle.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

Angel Reese was in Miami playing Unrivaled basketball earlier this month. She was frequently pictured rocking long hair before and during the games. The curly long hair had been her alternate go-to hairstyle during Unrivaled.

Angel Reese sends shoutout to former teammate Hailey Van Lith after heroic Sweet 16 performance

Angel Reese was one of the first ones to send a big shoutout to her former teammate Hailey Van Lith after one of the all-time great performances in Sweet 16. Facing the No. 3 seed Notre Dame, Van Lith scored 26 points to lead her team to the Elite Eight round for the first time in its history.

Hailing her former LSU teammate's excellent performance, Reese made a tribute post dedicated to the TCU star.

"HVL," Reese wrote in her post on X.

Hailey Van Lith and TCU entered the last quarter trailing behind Notre Dame by one point. Van Lith took over the game entering the fourth quarter. She scored five of the first seven team points. She again went for another five consecutive points later in the quarter, eventually sealing the win for her team.

Reese and Hailey Van Lith played the 2023-24 collegiate season together with LSU. However, while Reese declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, Van Lith joined TCU for her fifth collegiate season. Van Lith is expected to be one of the first-round selections in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

