Angel Reese hits nightclub singing Drake’s hit song with Speedy Morman amid Sky row

Just a day after the Chicago Sky's 2025 season ended, Angel Reese took a flight to Las Vegas for a much-needed vacation after a tense few days. On Saturday, a video of the WNBA star partying with Complex's Speedy Morman surfaced on the internet. 2Cool2Blog posted a series of videos featuring Reese and Mormon rocking the dance floor with their dance moves. In the first slide, Reese, who was in her glasses, lip-synced to Drake's &quot;NOKIA&quot; song with the journalist, who wore a black T-shirt featuring &quot;COKF&quot; text on the chest. The next two slides featured both Angel Reese and Morman leaving it all on the dance floor. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeedy Morman also made a few posts on his social media and showed love to the WNBA star. The first IG Story featured Reese dancing with Morman right behind her, looking into the camera. [Credit: IG/@speedymorman]In his subsequent Story, he posted a solo picture of Reese posing for the camera in her leopard dress. &quot;my hearticleeee @angelreese5,&quot; Morman wrote in the caption. [Credit: IG/@speedymorman]Earlier this month, Reese and the Chicago Sky had a big fallout when she slammed the front office for not putting together a good roster. She told the Chicago Tribune that the Sky needed &quot;good&quot; players. It reportedly backfired in the locker room. The Sky ended up suspending Reese for half a game. Previously, on Friday, Angel Reese had posted a series of pictures on her IG Story before flying to Vegas. One of the pictures in the Story hinted at her potential departure from the Sky. She posted in front of the exit gate with &quot;EXIT&quot; text written behind her. Sky front office gets brutally honest about Angel Reese's future in ChicagoAngel Reese's future with the Chicago Sky is still unclear. After a tense few days, Reese's exit from the Sky for a new team has become a real possibility. The Sky general manager, Jeff Pagliocca, took the first step in mending the relationship between Reese and the front office with his first public statement since the fallout. On Friday, according to ABC7Chicago, Pagliocca said the fallout was a close chapter, and he has maintained an open communication with the Sky's star player. &quot;Angel is an ascending young talent in this league who's had two very, very good seasons here in Chicago,&quot; Pagliocca said. &quot;Obviously, we went through what we did. I feel like we closed the chapter on it.&quot;&quot;She spoke to her teammates. She spoke publicly. We moved on as a team. She's a special player. And I have good conversations with Angel daily, with her team daily. They're constant, and they're productive,&quot; he added.Angel Reese received a lot of support from fans. In Sky's game against the New York Liberty, fans showed with &quot;Free Angel&quot; and &quot;Free 5&quot; banners.