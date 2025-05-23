Angel Reese-led Sky make unwanted history with worst WNBA record

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky have gotten off to a bad start in the 2025 WNBA season. In fact, they have been historically awful and have just set an unwanted record.

Following their 99-74 home loss to the reigning league champions New York Liberty on Thursday, the Sky have now recorded a -60 point differential in their first two games this season. It is the worst in WNBA history in said stretch.

The defeat came on the heels of the 93-58 shellacking Angel Reese and the Sky absorbed in their season-opener last Saturday at the hands of the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis.

Against New York, the Sky competed in the early goings and were down by just five points, 28-23, in the first 10 minutes. But the Liberty picked things up in the second quarter, outscoring the home team, 25-9, to build a wider separation of 53-32 at the break.

From there, the Liberty were never really threatened and went on to coast to the victory, their second in as many games.

Angel Reese went 0-of-8 from the field and scored two points. She did have 12 rebounds, eight offensive, in 27 minutes. The former LSU standout has now gone 5-of-22 from the field in her first two games this season while committing 10 turnovers.

Chicago now goes on a two-game road trip, beginning on Sunday against the LA Sparks, where it will hope to finally barge into the win column.

Angel Reese looking to wiggle out of her early offensive struggles

Angel Reese struggled once again on offense in their 99-74 loss to the New York Liberty on Thursday. It is something she is fully aware of and is looking to break out of as the WNBA season progresses.

Following the game, Reese addressed the current struggles she has been having on offense, saying:

"[I'm] just staying poised and looking for the next shot," she said of her mindset at this point.

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

But while Reese is struggling, Sky coach Tyler Marsh said they are still confident in their star's ability to turn things around. He said (via the Chicago Sun Times):

“Some of [her shots] were rushed. That was really it. Angel knows that we have confidence in her... We have constant belief in all our players to make those. It’s not going to be often that we have a ton of misses like this.”

Angel Reese had an eventful rookie campaign last season, where she established herself as a double-double machine with averages of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds, earning a spot in the All-WNBA Rookie Team. But through two games this season, she is averaging just 7.0 points and 14.5 rebounds with 5.0 turnovers.

