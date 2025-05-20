"Be a fan. Don’t be a jerk": Stephanie White delivers passionate statement on alleged hate toward Angel Reese and Sky from Fever fans

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White welcomes the immense support they are receiving from their fan base. She, however, advised their fans not to go overboard and be hateful towards opposing players and teams.

Ad

She made it clear on practice on Monday amid an ongoing investigation by the WNBA on alleged hateful comments hurled against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in their season-opener on Saturday in Indianapolis.

"First of all, we told the team that obviously we're gonna cooperate fully with the investigation," Stephanie White said. "But there's no place for that (hateful comments) in our league whether it's at home, whether it's on the road, it doesn't matter.

Ad

Trending

"I always say, 'Be a fan. Don’t be a jerk.' Be respectful and be passionate, but it's not that hard to not be a jerk.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Fever dominated the Sky in their season-opener on their way to the 93-58 victory.

A brief skirmish between young stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese took place midway through the third quarter after the Fever guard was called for a foul over her Sky rival, which was later elevated to a flagrant foul 1.

While taking her free throws, Reese allegedly received racial slurs and hateful comments from the home fans, which moved the WNBA to conduct an investigation.

Ad

Clark defended her foul as a legitimate basketball play but respected the decision of the game officials to elevate it to a flagrant foul.

While she took issue with the foul in the immediate aftermath, Reese, for her part, brushed it off following the game, saying it was a basketball move, and she was moving on.

Stephanie White defends Caitlin Clark's hard foul on Angel Reese

Like Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White did not put too much into the hard foul assessed on their star guard on Angel Reese. She said it was a legitimate play on the ball and was well within their tactics of making it tougher for their opponents.

Ad

She touched on it during the postgame press conference following their 93-58 victory over the Chicago Sky on Saturday to start off their 2025 WNBA campaign on a winning note.

"Nobody's going to get anything easy against us," White said. "We're going to be a tough defensive team. I thought it was a clear play on the ball as well. One of the points of emphasis is we can't give up. But I thought it was a clear play on the ball."

Stephanie White and the Fever will go for their second straight victory on Tuesday as they host the Atlanta Dream at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More