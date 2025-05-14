Stephanie White seeks guidance from 2 NBA coaches to elevate Fever strategy

Stephanie White is aware that a huge task is at hand in her first year back coaching the Indiana Fever. That's why she has sought guidance from NBA coaches Kenny Atkinson and Mark Daigneault to help her better strategize the Fever's campaign.

Ben Pickman, WNBA writer for The Athletic, spoke about it on the No Offseason podcast on Tuesday, sharing how in her conversations with White, the Fever coach told him that NBA coaches Atkinson (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Daigneault (OKC Thunder) have helped her in the lead-up to the new WNBA season.

In particular, Pickman said that the consultation circled around handling a team with a deep roster, which Stephanie White has in Indiana.

White, who played for the Fever in the early 2000s and was a part of their coaching staff in the mid-2010s, returned to Indiana in the offseason. She's coming off coaching the Connecticut Sun last season, steering them to the third-best record in the league, 28-12, and a semifinal finish.

With the Fever, she's coaching a team with a shored-up roster, led by the "Big 3" of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. The team also features new additions DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson as well as rookie Makayla Timpson.

Indiana finished last season with an even 20-20 record, making the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons.

Stephanie White happy to be back with the Indiana Fever

Indianapolis holds a special place in the heart of Stephanie White, and she's happy and grateful to once again be a part of the Indiana Fever franchise.

The coach made her way back to The Hoosier State in the offseason after stints in Vanderbilt and the Connecticut Sun. She's now looking forward to helping the Fever in their push for renewed competitiveness.

In the news conference reintroducing her as Indiana coach in November, White shared her thoughts on her homecoming and coaching a team of young stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston:

"This is just a really, really special place, special franchise. It's been a part of my DNA from day one and will always continue to be a part of my DNA. … I am so incredibly honored, so humbled, so thankful, grateful and excited to lead this franchise and take it to another level."

Stephanie White said about Clark and Boston:

"They're both incredibly competitive players. … You put it together, and you've got the point guard at the center, are you kidding me? Like you got the bookends that you want to build around with them."

Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty

The Fever begin their 2025 WNBA campaign on May 17 at home against the Chicago Sky.

