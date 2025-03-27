Angel Reese makes feelings known after $490,118 star calls Sky superstar 'grandbaby'

Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese developed a good friendship with Phoenix Mercury counterpart Kahleah Copper while playing together for Rose BC at the Unrivaled Basketball League. It is something she views with a lot of fondness as they consider each other as family.

The former LSU standout reacted to what Copper had to say about her on the "Good Follow" show on DraftKings Network, where the one-time WNBA champion shared her impression of Reese, even referring to her as "grandbaby."

Copper, who signed a 2-year, $490,118 contract with the Mercury in 2023, said:

"That's (Reese) really grandbaby. She's been a sponge from day one. But just outside of what you hear, you always want to experience people for yourself. Just being a competitor, competing against her and then competing with her is so different...

"Not so many times teams have, like, real dogs ... That's elite... She wanted to soak the knowledge and at the same time have fun and be herself."

Angel Reese posted her reaction to Copper's words on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Can't wait to talk to my grandma until she come back home @kahleahcopper"

Angel Reese and Copper made history at Unrivaled by winning the inaugural league title this year. They joined fellow WNBA stars Chelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes, Azura Stevens, and Lexie Hull.

Rose defeated Vinyl BC in the finals, 62-54. Unfortunately, because of injuries, both Reese and Copper were not able to play in the title game.

Reese played 14 games with Rose, finishing with averages of 13.3 points and 12.1 rebounds, and was named Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year. Copper, meanwhile, was limited to just seven games, averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Angel Reese savors playing with veterans at Unrivaled

Among the things Angel Reese considered before deciding to join Unrivaled's inaugural season was the opportunity to play alongside veteran WNBA players and grow her game.

She spoke about it before the newly created 3-on-3 league tipped off in January, expressing her excitement to be part of Rose BC with veteran and champion players like Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper.

Reese said:

"I was so excited to join this crew. I feel like I can pull from everyone on this team. If it's coming from leadership, veteran leadership... I told them to coach me hard and get on me what they need to get on me. I really enjoy this. When I leave this, I know I'm going to take a lot."

Reese was one of 36 WNBA players picked to play in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, which was co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. The league was designed to provide women's professional players a viable option to continue showcasing their talent during the WNBA season and earn a good paycheck.

