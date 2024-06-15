Angel Reese notches another milestone, joins elite rookie list with 5th consecutive double-double

Angel Reese's spectacular performance in June continued on Friday during Chicago Sky's game against the Washington Mystics. The Sky lost the game 81-83 at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington but the fans who made their way to watch the game were treated to another solid individual performance by Reese.

Reese notched her fifth consecutive double-double on Friday. The 22-year-old scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds, three of which came on the offensive end.

After another terrific display on the court, Reese joined an elite rookie list and became the fourth 1st-year player in WNBA history to register five consecutive games with a double-double.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Since the start of June, the Sky rookie has evolved as an epitome of consistency for her team. The former national champion with LSU is slowly emerging as the front-runner for the Rookie of the Year award.

Reese is averaging 12.2 points and 10 rebounds after playing 12 games this season. She is also leading the league in the offensive rebound category by averaging 4.6 offensive boards per game.

The only disappointing aspect of Reese's run of consistent performances has been Chicago Sky's inability to win games. After their latest defeat against the league's worst team Mystics, the Sky slipped to a 4-8 record on the season.

Let's take a closer look at the list of rookies to register a double-double in five consecutive games.

Rookies with most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA

#1 Cindy Brown

Former Detroit Shock player Cindy Brown was the first rookie to notch five consecutive double-doubles in the WNBA. Between Jul. 31, 1998 to Aug. 11, 1998, Brown recorded six straight games with a double-double.

#1 Tina Charles

Tina Charles recorded six straight double-double games between Jun. 18, 2010 and Jun. 29, 2010. Charles tied the record for the most double-doubles by a rookie while playing for the Connecticut Sun.

#2 Teaira McCowan

Former Indiana Fever player Teaira McCowan recorded five straight games with a double-double during her rookie season in 2019. McCowan's streak began on Aug. 25, 2019 and ended on Sept. 6, 2019.

#2 Angel Reese

Angel Reese's streak began against the New York Liberty on June 5 and is still alive. The Chicago Sky rookie will have a golden chance to tie the rookie record for the most consecutive games with a double-double when she steps on the court on Jun. 16 to play against the Indiana Fever.