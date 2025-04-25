Angel Reese & others send Satou Sabally heartfelt birthday message as Mercury forward turns 27

Satou Sabally turned 27 on Friday, and the WNBA world lined up to shower birthday love on the German basketball star. To celebrate, the Phoenix Mercury forward made a special post on Instagram, which was quickly flooded with well-wishes from fans and fellow players.

She shared a series of selfies wearing an off-white knitted cardigan and a navy blue skirt, captioning the post with a unique birthday message.

"My sun and moon are in Taurus 🌚🌝 27," Sabally wrote.

Among the WNBA stars who greeted her was Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, who wrote:

"Happy birthday pretty😍."

Sabally's Phoenix Mercury teammate Celeste Taylor commented:

"Bday baddie ❤️."

WNBA player-turned-WNBA analyst Chiney Ogwumike said:

"Happy birthday 🥳✨."

Birthday wishes on Satou Sabally's post

LA Sparks star guard, Rae Burrell shared a tribute on her Instagram Story, writing.

"Happy Birthday to Ms Unicorn herself 🤩 hope it's a blessed one!❤️"

Nyara Sabally showers love on sister Satou Sabally on her 27th birthday with rare childhood snaps

Satou Sabally also received a heartfelt birthday tribute from her younger sister, Nyara Sabally, a forward for the New York Liberty.

Nyara posted a series of pictures on her Instagram Story, highlighting the bond between the siblings, both on and off the court, along with childhood photos from their time growing up in Gambia.

One image showed the Sabally sisters exiting Barclays Center dressed up, with Satou holding a wine bottle in one hand and a juice glass in the other. Nyara walked beside her in a denim skirt and leather jacket over a printed black T-shirt.

Another post featured a collage of basketball moments, including one of the Sabally siblings walking together with their brother, Lam, in the middle.

Nyara also posted a nostalgic childhood collage, featuring a photo of the three siblings cuddling around their mother during their early years in Gambia.

Satou Sabally was born in New York City to a German mother and a Gambian father. Her family moved to Gambia when she was 2 and later relocated to Berlin before she started school.

