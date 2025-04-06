Kahleah Cooper, Marina Mabrey and others react to Satou Sabally's glamorous red dress look

As good as Satou Sabally is on the basketball court, her fashion isn't far behind. From appearing for numerous brands, in Vogue and several other fashion magazines, Sabally's fashion statements have been perhaps underrated, and her latest social media post is a testament to that.

The new Phoenix Mercury star posted a series of stunning pictures in a red dress on her Instagram handle on Saturday.

"DND - Lost Files," she also captioned her post.

The stunning snaps received a series of reactions from the WNBA community, including her new teammate in Phoenix, Kahleah Copper.

New York Liberty star Isabelle Harrison and Connecticut Sun star Marina Mabrey both reacted to the pictures by posting a series of 'heart in eyes' emojis in the comments.

"You 😍, Harrison wrote.

Los Angeles Sparks star Rae Burrell commented on the post with a dancing girl and a fire emoji. Sabally's Phoenix Mercury teammate Kahleah Copper also commented:

"Fyeeeeee."

Comments on Satou Sabally's post

Satou Sabally talks about playing with fashion and why it matters to her

Satou Sabally appeared in Vogue earlier this year. The new face in Phoenix is not just one of the most lethal southpaws in the league, but also for her commendable sense of fashion.

The German basketball star spoke to Vogue's Nick Remsen about her choices in fashion. Sabally, who is "50/50 introvert and extrovert," said that fashion, for her, is not just to look good, but she also uses it as an "armor." Sabally added that she likes playing with the idea of looking "girly" or adding a masculine taste to her fashion sometimes.

"I do care about fashion," she said. "I love a good moment. Sometimes, I like to be playing around a little bit and look a little girly. Other times I’m representing a little bit more masc. I play with it!"

Satou Sabally will enter the sixth season of her WNBA career, but first time with a team other than the Dallas Wings. She was selected by the Wings as No. 2 overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft. However, after playing 2024 season, Sabally had indicated that she might have played her last game for the Wings.

In January earlier this year, she was traded to the Mercury. During the 2024 WNBA season, Satou Sabally averaged 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. With stars like Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Copper on the roster, the Mercury will look for a deeper playoff next season.

