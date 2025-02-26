Angel Reese reacts in 3-words to Hailey Van Lith's elegance in latest IG post

Angel Reese reacted to a social media post by her former LSU Tigers teammate Hailey Van Lith. The Chicago Sky star, who played college basketball with Lith for a season, developed a close relationship, which was evident in her comment.

Van Lith posted pictures and videos on her Instagram. One picture shows her posing in a denim skirt and full-sleeve shirt.

"HE delivers sevenfold," Lith wrote in the caption.

Angel Reese reacted to the post with three words.

"Miss you cutie," the kSky star wrote.

Reese and Hailey Van Lith played the 2023-24 season together as starters for the LSU Tigers. After Reese got drafted in the WNBA, Van Lith left LSU and joined the TSU Horned Frogs for the 2024-25 season.

ESPN projected Van Lith as the 12th pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. However, she chose to stay in college for another season. The TSU star is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Angel Reese Rose BC teammate makes big claim about the Sky star

Angel Reese has been on fire in the Unrivaled league. The Rose BC has won all of their games since the 1-on-1 Tournament and the Sky star has been the driving force behind it. After Rose's win against the Phantom BC, Reese's teammate and Caitlin Clark's WNBA teammate Lexie Hull made a big claim about Reese.

Speaking to the media after the win, Hull revealed Reese's competitive side during practice and the advantage of her as a teammate during games.

"I would say her competitiveness is just so evident," Hull said of her Rose BC teammate. "It's obvious in practice. We do shooting competition; she's the loudest one in the gym. She's getting in your face if she wins. I mean, like, you hear her and you feel her.

"I think, as a teammate, that's awesome. And it's great to have her on your side. You see that come out in the game: She's hyping everybody on the team up. You miss a shot; she's there for you. I think that just really has stuck out to me."

Angel Reese has not only brought out her dominant side, but she has also shown greater efficiency on offense. In her last three games, she shot 50% or more from the floor and has come with a changed approach while playing under the basket.

