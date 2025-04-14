Angel Reese's coach Tyler Marsh sends passionate message as WNBA Draft night's excitement reaches fever pitch 

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky made a big decision during the offseason, hiring Tyler Marsh as head coach. The Sky will look to make moves to bolster their chances in the 2025 WNBA season in the draft on Monday night.

Tyler Marsh has been in the league for a long time and has a good idea about what the draft night holds for the players. Angel Reese's head coach sent a big message to the players hours ahead of the draft night in New York.

The Sky coach took to his social media and wrote that the upcoming WNBA season will start right from the draft night.

"Season starts today. Draft Day…NEED IT!🩵💛," he wrote in the post.

Marsh also wrote a message for all the 38 draftees and a long, encouraging message for undrafted players, alluding that not being selected on draft night wasn't the end of a basketball player's career.

"Also, I’m a big believer in ‘Celebrating the Wins’, especially off the court," he added. "To the 38 draftees tonight, it’s a blessing to be one of the few regardless of team. To the un-drafted, all it takes is for 1 team to believe in you. The story can still be written. Good luck to all! 🫡."

Expand Tweet

Aneesah Morrow gets honest about Angel Reese ahead of WNBA Draft

Aneesah Morrow is set to stand on the big stage and witness the greatest moment of her life. Projected to be one of the top 10 draft picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the LSU star hasn't forgotten how Angel Reese impacted her first season with LSU when she arrived in the 2023-24 season.

When Daily Mail asked Morrow how Livvy Dunne and Angel Reese, two of the biggest stars from LSU in recent years, were able to impact her, Morrow had special gratitude for Reese.

'I was able to learn a lot from them, honestly, especially with being with Angel every day in practice," she said. "Angel is a competitor, and so am I. She helped me a lot while I was at LSU, and we were able to be like yin and yang."

Morrow added that Angel Reese taught her how easy it was to shut off the outside noise, especially with different kinds of media.

"Just seeing how she was able to handle it, how mature she was with it, just letting you know that media is media," she added. "It's not the real world. You can turn your phone off and it all it's all gone."

According to ESPN's latest Mock Draft before draft night, Morrow is projected to be the fifth pick overall. The Golden State Valkyries hold the pick, and if so, the LSU star will be part of a newly minted franchise in the WNBA.

