Angel Reese shares honest feelings after Aneesah Morrow's sizzling March Madness display: "Gon be killing eachother for rebounds"

In 2024, WNBA star Angel Reese dominated the boards, leading the league with an eye-catching 13.1 rebounds per game. However, the Chicago Sky forward may have some competition in the upcoming season.

Ad

Over the last four years, college star Aneesah Morrow has made a name for herself as one of the game's most exciting rising stars. Listed at 6-foot-1, Morrow is a towering forward with a presence in the post. Like Reese, Morrow also played under Kim Mulkey at LSU and is known for her exceptional rebounding abilities.

On Friday, Morrow put on another dazzling display in the Tigers' 80-73 win over North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament to advance to the next round.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the standout performance, LSU alum Angel Reese shared her feelings about the future WNBA player.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Me & Nees gon be killing eachother for rebounds in the W," posted Reese.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Morrow finished the game with a game-high 19 rebounds and 30 points to guide her school to the Elite Eight stage of the competition.

Reese was so impressed with Marrow that she posted another message during the game to show her appreciation for the 22-year-old:

"Nees The BEAST."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Over the season, Morrow leads all NCAA Division I players with a whopping 13.5 rebounds per game.

It is only natural for analysts to make comparisons between Reese and Morrow. They both play the forward position and played at the same college. Reese and Morrow have a knack for rebounding, and it will be interesting to see how they match up in the WNBA next year, provided she is not selected by the Sky.

Ad

Morrow is expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, with many experts projecting her to be selected in the first 10 picks.

Angel Reese posts supportive message for alma mater after thrilling Sweet 16 victory

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese looks to shoot a free throw against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Photo Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Southeastern Conference games can be fiery affairs, and LSU's matchup versus NC State in the NCAA Tournament was always going to be a competitive and closely contested encounter. With a place in the Elite Eight on the line, LSU did just enough to edge past its rivals.

Ad

Angel Reese, who is currently preparing for the upcoming WNBA season, was keeping a close eye on Friday's matchup, with the former Tigers star cheering on her team every step of the way.

Following the narrow 80-73 win, Reese had the following message for her former team.

"💃🏽LET’S DANCE," posted Reese on X.

Expand Tweet

Reese spent two seasons with the Tigers in Baton Rouge. She was instrumental in leading LSU to its first women's national championship in 2023, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback