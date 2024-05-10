Angel Reese's debut Good American denim campaign's digital billboards up in Chicago.

Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese gave a thumbs-up to the Windy City for supporting her as the face of Good American's denim campaign. The 22-year-old former LSU standout reposted on X a photo of a billboard in downtown Chicago of her fronting Good American jeans' denim campaign that is dedicated to tall women.

The apparel brand, which was launched in 2016, is owned and co-founded by Khloe Kardashian along with Emma Grede. Check out the screenshot of Angel Reese's repost below:

Angel Reese reposted a photo of an ad for her Good American denim campaign

As the face of the denim campaign, Angel Reese will serve as the model of the brand's Long Inseam Denim collection, which it said takes a cue from her career as a basketball player. The collection features denim pants with 33- and 37-inches inseams, which are catered to women 5-foot-10 and taller. The Chicago rookie stands at 6-foot-3.

Reese has a keen fashion sense which she regularly showcases. Recently, she was spotted at the Met Gala, rocking a custom dress from British label 16Arlington on the red carpet. At this year's WNBA draft, the 2023 NCAA champion turned heads with her ensemble of Bronx and Banco hooded dress and Christian Louboutin heels.

Angel Reese expects the upcoming WNBA season to be special

Angel Reese touts the upcoming WNBA season to be special for the league with the arrival of fresh faces like her to look forward to. The 22-year-old LSU standout is part of a celebrated rookie class this season, along with top pick Caitlin Clark and popular collegiate stars Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso, who are expected to enhance the WNBA brand.

Reese spoke about it during media day on Wednesday, saying:

"Standing-room only sometimes. We might get those... So the change is happening and it's not going to stop here. We're in a great direction with the charter flights. Being able to have that, that's a step in the right direction."

Angel Reese was selected seventh overall in this year's WNBA draft after a stellar collegiate career with the LSU Tigers, where she was a national champion and All-American. She was the second pick in the first round of Chicago, which selected South Carolina's Cardoso at third.

Reese has played in each of their two preseason games, where they finished with a 1-1 record. She averaged 21.5 minutes and posted 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals per game.

The Sky finished their campaign last season at No. 8 with a record of 18-22. They were swept by eventual WNBA champions the Las Vegas Aces in the opening round of the playoffs.

Chicago will begin the new season with three straight road games, beginning on May 15 against the Dallas Wings, and will play their first home game on May 25 against the Connecticut Sun.