Angel Reese's goofy locker room dancing act gets love from Sky teammate Chennedy Carter

Even the WNBA's toughest acts on the court, such as Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter, sometimes take time to goof off in the locker rooms. The two Chicago Sky enforcers showed this on Instagram after Carter posted a short clip of Reese on her IG stories.

In the video, Carter looked like she was getting treatment while Reese was also in the room. The latter wasn't just standing by or getting treated. Instead, she was doing a little dance which was caught by Carter on cam.

Carter then posted it to her IG stories along with a little caption that said 'Barbie', which is in reference to Reese's nickname, along with a heart emoji.

Chennedy Carter's IG story featuring Angel Reese (Image via Carter's Instagram)

Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter have both been seen in a negative aspect by supporters of Caitlin Clark.

Reese and Clark have been rivals since their days in college, which appears to have carried over into the pros. Meanwhile, Carter solidified her villain persona when she bodied the 2024 number-one overall pick during the Jun. 1 clash between the Sky and the Indiana Fever.

Angel Reese is currently seventh in fan voting for WNBA All-Star game

The WNBA has released the first returns of the fan votes for the upcoming 2024 All-Star game.

While the top 10 boasts some names that fans would expect, such as A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, there are also two rookies in the top 10.

One of those rookies is Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, who is currently seventh in fan voting with a total of 118,490 votes. Reese has had a stellar start to her rookie career as she has set the record for most consecutive double-doubles for a first-year player with seven.

She set the record against the Dallas Wings on Thursday (Jun. 20) with 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. Additionally, Reese also set her career-high for offensive rebounds with eight in that same contest.

Reese is also currently averaging the second most rebounds in the WNBA this season. At the time of writing, she has a per-game average of 10.8 boards per contest and the only player ahead of her is A'ja Wilson.

Her rebounding numbers also rank her above all the other rookies from the 2024 class. The second-best rookie is her teammate Kamilla Cardoso, who has averaged 6.9 rebounds per game.

The only rookie who raked in more fan votes for the All-Star game is Caitlin Clark, who has 216,427 votes, which ranks as the second-highest. Clark is also leading all backcourt players in this regard.