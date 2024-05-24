Angel Reese Shoes Tonight (May 23): Sky rookie debuts "Chi Barbie" customs in massive win over Liberty

The Chicago Sky's star rookie, Angel Reese, caught everyone's attention during the game against the New York Liberty on Thursday night at Barclays Center. Reese debuted her custom-made "Chi Barbie" signature shoes, which she showed off a few days earlier on her Instagram story.

Wearing the Reebok customs, Reese delivered an impressive performance, scoring 13 points, collecting nine rebounds and dishing out one assist in the Sky's 90-81 win.

Find a picture of the shoes in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The unofficial Angel Reese customs feature the Chicago Sky color scheme, with sky blue, yellow and lemon green hues covering the entire body except for the white sole. The signature phrases "Chi Barbie" and "#5" are painted on the swoosh of the left and right shoe respectively, in the official Barbie font. The right shoe's vamp features the letter "A" with an angel ring, while the left shoe says "Reese" in the same position.

The sneakers were designed by Marvin Baroota, a designer and artist with 12.8K followers on Instagram at the time of writing. He posted the concept shoes on his IG account two days ago, mentioning Reese and Reebok. The Sky rookie instantly fell in love with the customs and endorsed them on her Instagram account.

Reebok itself was impressed by the creativity, dropping a fire emoji in the comments section of the post.

At 22, Angel Reese becomes an owner of a soccer club

The Chicago Sky star rookie has been making big moves on and off the court. She has become a part-owner of a soccer club DC Power, which is expected to debut in the USL Super League by August 2024. Reese chose to invest at such a young age to promote other women in professional sports.

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese shared that she has always been interested in various sports, including soccer, which many of her friends played.

Also Read: WNBA: Angel Reese Stats Tonight (May 23): Sky rookie achieves unique record after handing Liberty first loss of the season