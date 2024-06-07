Angel Reese sings her pup Tiago a happy first birthday before game vs. Mystics

Angel Reese celebrated the first birthday of her pup Tiago on June 6. The Chicago Sky rookie celebrated his birthday before heading for the Sky’s game against the Washington Mystics.

The WNBA star posted a video of her and her puppy Tiago. In the video on her Instagram story, Reese was seen cuddling and singing a “Happy Birthday” song to her dog, while he jumped around in her lap.

Posting the video on her social media handle, Reese captioned the post,

“Had to sing to him before I left for my game.”

Angel Reese singing to her pup Diago [Photo Credit: Angel Reese IG handle]

Angel Reese doesn’t post a lot of pictures of her puppy on her own social media account because Tiago has his own social media with a “Tiago King” handle. On Tiago's IG handle, the latest post said:

Trending

I’m finally 1 years old!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!”

Reese also commented on the post.

“Happy birthday son! I love youuu,” Reese wrote.

According to Heavy.com, Angel Reese took Tiago home from Lovelace Kennel Club in September. She introduced Tiago to the world in a post with his IG handle and he was seen wearing Reese’s LSU jersey.

Angel Reese records double-double against Mystics as Sky record their fourth win of the season

Angle Reese and the Chicago Sky recorded their fourth win of the season as they climbed to the seventh spot in the standings. Reese recorded her third double-double in her rookie season. It was her second double-double in two consecutive games, against the New York Liberty and Washington Mystics.

Reese recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 79-71 win against the Mystics while shooting only 29.4% from the field. However, Reese’s real effort was unmistakably visible on the defensive end as she also recorded a season-high five steals in the game.

The Mystics had a comfortable nine-point lead at the end of the second quarter. However, the Sky came back blazing in the third quarter and went 25-10 to take a six-point lead. Although it was a close fourth quarter, the Sky defeated the Mystics.

Chennedy Carter scored a game-high 25 points off the bench. She shot 10 of 17 from the field. Aaliyah Edwards scored a team-high 23 points for the Mystics while also recording 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Unfortunately, the Mystics are yet to win a game this season. They have played 10 games so far and are dead last in the league.

This season, Angel Reese is averaging 11.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. She is shooting 33.0% from the field.