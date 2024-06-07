"The better CC" - WNBA fans tear into Caitlin Clark after Chennedy Carter racks up 25 points in Sky win

Some WNBA fans are celebrating Chennedy Carter's huge game on Thursday while taking shots at Caitlin Clark. Carter led the Chicago Sky to their first win of the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup against the winless Washington Mystics at the Capitol One Arena.

The 25-year-old guard came off the bench to score a game-high 25 points with four rebounds and two assists in just 27 minutes of action. The Mystics were in control of the game in the first half before the Sky made a furious run in the second to earn the 79-71 win.

Chicago improved to 4-5 in the regular season and 1-2 in the in-season tournament. The Sky will need to win the last two games of the Commissioner's Cup if they want to have a shot at making the Cup Final on June 25.

Some WNBA fans celebrated Chennedy Carter's big game on social media, while others took some shots at Caitlin Clark. The two CCs were the talk of the town last week when Carter shoulder-checked Clark in a game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever.

"Caitlin is just a rookie and it takes time to adjust, but as of now, Carter is the better CC," one fan wrote.

"Carter is better than CC. I been saying it. CC just got a loud, trolling & racist fanbase," another fan claimed.

"Caitlin could never," a fan remarked.

On the other hand, Chicago Sky fans are calling for Chennedy Carter to become a starter. Others are also pointing out Carter's potential coming out of the 2020 WNBA draft, wherein she was the fourth overall pick.

"People forget Sue Bird predicted Chennedy would become the best player to come out of the 2020 draft class," a fan commented.

"Bruh start putting my girl Chennedy in starting 5 bruh. Give me Chennedy, Angel, Dana, E Williams and Marina as starting 5s," one fan suggested.

"I don't think people remember all of the potential Carter had. All of this drama has lit a fire under her and if she gets more minutes, the Chicago Sky will have a chance to win more games. Congrats," a fan remarked.

Chennedy Carter harassed prior to game against Mystics

Chennedy Carter was harassed prior to the game against the Washington Mystics.

The Chicago Sky arrived at Washington, D.C. a day before their game against the Washington Mystics. But upon their arrival at the team hotel, Chennedy Carter was reportedly harassed by a fan as witnessed by several teammates such as Angel Reese, Isabelle Harrison and Michaele Onyenwere.

The hotel security guards stepped up to de-escalate the situation, while Reese called for people to stop harassing Carter. She was also unhappy that people would do extensive research to find out team hotels and schedules just to harass the players.

"Finding out our team's hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammate's face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. This really is outta control and needs to STOP," Reese wrote.

