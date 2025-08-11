"Another record to make Caitlin Clark cult members mad" - WNBA fans fired up as Paige Bueckers makes WNBA history despite loss to Mystics

WNBA fans reacted to Paige Bueckers making WNBA history on Sunday. Despite a tough 91-78 loss to the Washington Mystics, Bueckers had something to be happy about, as she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach at least 450 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists.In the loss to the Mystics, Bueckers led the team with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting with three rebounds and three assists as she continued her highly productive rookie campaign.WNBA fans showered Paige Bueckers with big words in the comments section of a post on X. Reacting to the post, a fan hailed the Wings player with a GOAT emoji.&quot;Another record broken by Paige Buckets iktr 💪🏻🐐.&quot;Jn @ikings61LINK@PolymarketHoops @DallasWings @DallasWingsPR Another record broken by Paige Buckets iktr 💪🏻🐐A fan took a direct shot at 2024 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark's fans.&quot;Another record to make CC cult members mad.&quot;Xxx @big_x32LINK@realapp_ Another record to make CC cult members madAnother fan doubled down and claimed that Bueckers was far better than Clark.&quot;Paige Bueckers&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;cc,&quot; the fan wrote.NOLEBih @DatBoiByrd813LINKPaige Bueckers&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;ccThe Dallas Wings have been one of the worst teams in the league this season. A fan claimed that Bueckers would be even better under a better coach.&quot;Now imagine how great she could be under a competent coach in a serious team.&quot;Kash @kash_44FCBLINK@realapp_ Now imagine how great she could be under a competent coach in a serious teamMeanwhile, a fan was bewildered that Bueckers wasn't the obvious choice for the ROTY award.&quot;But she’s not an anonymous choice for rookie of the year…yea okay,&quot; the fan wrote.Pint🫘 @himmybutler_ivLINK@realapp_ But she’s not an anonymous choice for rookie of the year…yea okayMoreover, a fan wasn't worried about the award and made a case for Bueckers' WNBA First Team selection.&quot;F*** ROTY put us on that fucking first team ni***.𝙅𝙅 𝙍𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙚⚡️ @RedickGotNextLINK@PolymarketHoops @DallasWings @DallasWingsPR F*** ROTY put us on that fucking first team n****.Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.6 points and 5.4 rebounds, which leads all rookies in the two categories.Paige Bueckers extends her double-digit-point streak Paige Bueckers has proven her worth as an offensive player in her rookie season. The Dallas Wings star is already one of the top 10 players in the PPG category and has done it very efficiently.After her 17-point game on Sunday, Bueckers continued her double-digit-point game streak. She has now scored 10 or more points in 25 consecutive games, the highest active streak among WNBA players. She is also the only active player after A'ja Wilson to have 25 or more consecutive games with at least 10 points.Bueckers has yet to score less than 10 points in the WNBA, including preseason. The Wings rookie has a chance to break A'ja Wilson's record (33 games) for the longest 10+-point streak to start a WNBA career.