  "Another record to make Caitlin Clark cult members mad" - WNBA fans fired up as Paige Bueckers makes WNBA history despite loss to Mystics

"Another record to make Caitlin Clark cult members mad" - WNBA fans fired up as Paige Bueckers makes WNBA history despite loss to Mystics

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 11, 2025
Dallas Wings v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to Paige Bueckers making WNBA history [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to Paige Bueckers making WNBA history on Sunday. Despite a tough 91-78 loss to the Washington Mystics, Bueckers had something to be happy about, as she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach at least 450 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists.

In the loss to the Mystics, Bueckers led the team with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting with three rebounds and three assists as she continued her highly productive rookie campaign.

WNBA fans showered Paige Bueckers with big words in the comments section of a post on X. Reacting to the post, a fan hailed the Wings player with a GOAT emoji.

"Another record broken by Paige Buckets iktr 💪🏻🐐."
A fan took a direct shot at 2024 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark's fans.

"Another record to make CC cult members mad."
Another fan doubled down and claimed that Bueckers was far better than Clark.

"Paige Bueckers>>>>cc," the fan wrote.
The Dallas Wings have been one of the worst teams in the league this season. A fan claimed that Bueckers would be even better under a better coach.

"Now imagine how great she could be under a competent coach in a serious team."
Meanwhile, a fan was bewildered that Bueckers wasn't the obvious choice for the ROTY award.

"But she’s not an anonymous choice for rookie of the year…yea okay," the fan wrote.
Moreover, a fan wasn't worried about the award and made a case for Bueckers' WNBA First Team selection.

"F*** ROTY put us on that fucking first team ni***.
Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.6 points and 5.4 rebounds, which leads all rookies in the two categories.

Paige Bueckers extends her double-digit-point streak

Paige Bueckers has proven her worth as an offensive player in her rookie season. The Dallas Wings star is already one of the top 10 players in the PPG category and has done it very efficiently.

After her 17-point game on Sunday, Bueckers continued her double-digit-point game streak. She has now scored 10 or more points in 25 consecutive games, the highest active streak among WNBA players. She is also the only active player after A'ja Wilson to have 25 or more consecutive games with at least 10 points.

Bueckers has yet to score less than 10 points in the WNBA, including preseason. The Wings rookie has a chance to break A'ja Wilson's record (33 games) for the longest 10+-point streak to start a WNBA career.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

