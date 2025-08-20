  • home icon
  Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score - Aug. 19 | 2025 WNBA Season

Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score - Aug. 19 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Published Aug 20, 2025 02:49 GMT
Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score - Aug. 19. (Photo: IMAGN)
Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score - Aug. 19. (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the five games scheduled for Tuesday is the Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces matchup at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The Dream entered the game coming off a win over the Golden State Valkyries, while the Aces were on a seven-game winning streak.

Dream coach Karl Smesko stuck with his current starting lineup featuring Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Maya Caldwell, Naz Hillmon and Brionna Jones. Brittney Griner has been coming off the bench to provide an instant spark on offense.

On the other hand, Aces coach Becky Hammon is sticking with her starting five of Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kierstan Bell, NaLyssa Smith and A'ja Wilson. Jewell Loyd has looked more comfortable in her new role as the first player off the bench.

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score

Dream

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Brionna Jones4100000112-20-00-03
Naz Hillmon0101010100-30-10-02
Allisha Gray10211002173-52-32-2-2
Maya Caldwell0200011100-00-00-00
Rhyne Howard6040001172-82-70-00
Nia Coffey501000072-51-30-0-2
Brittney Griner8311110113-40-02-2-5
Te-Hina Paopao7140001153-61-20-0-1
Taylor ThierryDNP
Sika KoneDNP
Shatori Walker-KimbroughDNP
Jordin CanadaDNP
Aces

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
NaLyssa Smith5110001122-21-10-06
Kierstan Bell300000081-30-11-21
A'ja Wilson14620300176-122-20-07
Chelsea Gray2370112171-20-10-00
Jackie Young12401010175-81-41-25
Kiah Stokes010101160-00-00-0-5
Jewell Loyd2120000121-40-10-0-2
Dana Evans300001061-31-20-0-5
Aaliyah Nye000000140-00-00-0-2
Megan GustafsonDNP
Note: These are the players stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated at the end of the game.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

