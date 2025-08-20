Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score - Aug. 19 | 2025 WNBA Season

One of the five games scheduled for Tuesday is the Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces matchup at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The Dream entered the game coming off a win over the Golden State Valkyries, while the Aces were on a seven-game winning streak.

Dream coach Karl Smesko stuck with his current starting lineup featuring Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Maya Caldwell, Naz Hillmon and Brionna Jones. Brittney Griner has been coming off the bench to provide an instant spark on offense.

On the other hand, Aces coach Becky Hammon is sticking with her starting five of Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kierstan Bell, NaLyssa Smith and A'ja Wilson. Jewell Loyd has looked more comfortable in her new role as the first player off the bench.

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score

Dream

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Brionna Jones 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2-2 0-0 0-0 3 Naz Hillmon 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 10 0-3 0-1 0-0 2 Allisha Gray 10 2 1 1 0 0 2 17 3-5 2-3 2-2 -2 Maya Caldwell 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 10 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Rhyne Howard 6 0 4 0 0 0 1 17 2-8 2-7 0-0 0 Nia Coffey 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 2-5 1-3 0-0 -2 Brittney Griner 8 3 1 1 1 1 0 11 3-4 0-0 2-2 -5 Te-Hina Paopao 7 1 4 0 0 0 1 15 3-6 1-2 0-0 -1 Taylor Thierry DNP Sika Kone DNP Shatori Walker-Kimbrough DNP Jordin Canada DNP

Aces

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- NaLyssa Smith 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2-2 1-1 0-0 6 Kierstan Bell 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 1-3 0-1 1-2 1 A'ja Wilson 14 6 2 0 3 0 0 17 6-12 2-2 0-0 7 Chelsea Gray 2 3 7 0 1 1 2 17 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 Jackie Young 12 4 0 1 0 1 0 17 5-8 1-4 1-2 5 Kiah Stokes 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 Jewell Loyd 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 1-4 0-1 0-0 -2 Dana Evans 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 1-3 1-2 0-0 -5 Aaliyah Nye 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Megan Gustafson DNP

Note: These are the players stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated at the end of the game.

