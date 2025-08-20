Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score - Aug. 19 | 2025 WNBA Season
One of the five games scheduled for Tuesday is the Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces matchup at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The Dream entered the game coming off a win over the Golden State Valkyries, while the Aces were on a seven-game winning streak.
Ad
Dream coach Karl Smesko stuck with his current starting lineup featuring Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Maya Caldwell, Naz Hillmon and Brionna Jones. Brittney Griner has been coming off the bench to provide an instant spark on offense.
On the other hand, Aces coach Becky Hammon is sticking with her starting five of Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kierstan Bell, NaLyssa Smith and A'ja Wilson. Jewell Loyd has looked more comfortable in her new role as the first player off the bench.
Ad
Trending
Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score
Dream
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Brionna Jones
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
2-2
0-0
0-0
3
Naz Hillmon
0
1
0
1
0
1
0
10
0-3
0-1
0-0
2
Allisha Gray
10
2
1
1
0
0
2
17
3-5
2-3
2-2
-2
Maya Caldwell
0
2
0
0
0
1
1
10
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
Rhyne Howard
6
0
4
0
0
0
1
17
2-8
2-7
0-0
0
Nia Coffey
5
0
1
0
0
0
0
7
2-5
1-3
0-0
-2
Brittney Griner
8
3
1
1
1
1
0
11
3-4
0-0
2-2
-5
Te-Hina Paopao
7
1
4
0
0
0
1
15
3-6
1-2
0-0
-1
Taylor Thierry
DNP
Sika Kone
DNP
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
DNP
Jordin Canada
DNP
Ad
Aces
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
NaLyssa Smith
5
1
1
0
0
0
1
12
2-2
1-1
0-0
6
Kierstan Bell
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
1-3
0-1
1-2
1
A'ja Wilson
14
6
2
0
3
0
0
17
6-12
2-2
0-0
7
Chelsea Gray
2
3
7
0
1
1
2
17
1-2
0-1
0-0
0
Jackie Young
12
4
0
1
0
1
0
17
5-8
1-4
1-2
5
Kiah Stokes
0
1
0
1
0
1
1
6
0-0
0-0
0-0
-5
Jewell Loyd
2
1
2
0
0
0
0
12
1-4
0-1
0-0
-2
Dana Evans
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
6
1-3
1-2
0-0
-5
Aaliyah Nye
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
4
0-0
0-0
0-0
-2
Megan Gustafson
DNP
Ad
Note: These are the players stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated at the end of the game.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Juan Paolo David
Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.
Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.
What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.
The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.
Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.