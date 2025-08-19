"She's human just like everybody else" - A'ja Wilson's brother defends Vanessa Bryant after AI pictures of her "new baby daddy" fuel online chaos

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, was the subject of pregnancy rumors a couple of months ago. Now, AI-generated images of her being pregnant with a &quot;new baby daddy&quot; who looks like Jaylen Brown are circulating on the internet. A'ja Wilson's brother defended Vanessa amid the online chaos.In an Instagram post, a couple of images show a man looking like the Celtics star was with someone who appears to be pregnant and looks like Vanessa. However, those are AI-generated images, as there are no confirmed reports or announcements from Vanessa. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAI-generated images have improved over the past year that some people fall victim to them and can't be differentiated from real photos. Many fans were upset that Vanessa was moving on from Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash alongside their daughter, Gigi, and seven others.Others, though, defended Vanessa, including A'ja Wilson's brother, Renaldo Wilson, also known as DJ Puff. Wilson argued that Kobe's widow has all the right in the world to move on and be with somebody who's going to make her happy.&quot;5 years is long enough, bro. The only reason why everybody's making a big deal of this is the fact that she was with Kobe. If it was anybody else, nobody would have been saying a word. She's human, just like everybody else,&quot; Renaldo wrote.Renaldo Wilson comments on Vanessa Bryant possibly moving on from Kobe Bryant. (Photo: Instagram)While Renaldo Wilson has a point, he's arguing with people online over nothing. Vanessa Bryant isn't pregnant, but her relationship status is unknown. It's safe to say she's single, based on her social media posts, but if she has a new man, she hasn't made it public yet.People should be careful online, especially with AI-generated images. Vanessa was seen in public last week at the LA Dodgers game in Los Angeles. She accompanied her daughter, Bianka Bryant, who threw the first pitch to Dodgers star Freddie Freeman.Here are some of the images from last week showing Vanessa not being pregnant at the Dodgers game and during one of her foundation's events.Baby2Baby's Back2School Celebration Presented By Carhartt. (Photo: GETTY)The Bryant Family at the LA Dodgers game last week. (Photo: GETTY)Vanessa Bryant debunked pregnancy rumors in JuneThe images were not the first pregnancy rumors that plagued Vanessa Bryant this year. There were rumors in June that she was carrying a child, but multiple entertainment outlets debunked it, including TMZ.Vanessa seemingly addressed the rumors on Instagram by sharing a meme featuring Rihanna.Vanessa shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @vanessabryant on IG)