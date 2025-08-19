"She's human just like everybody else" - A'ja Wilson's brother defends Vanessa Bryant after AI pictures of her "new baby daddy" fuel online chaos

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Published Aug 19, 2025 10:33 GMT
Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, was the subject of pregnancy rumors a couple of months ago. Now, AI-generated images of her being pregnant with a "new baby daddy" who looks like Jaylen Brown are circulating on the internet. A'ja Wilson's brother defended Vanessa amid the online chaos.

In an Instagram post, a couple of images show a man looking like the Celtics star was with someone who appears to be pregnant and looks like Vanessa. However, those are AI-generated images, as there are no confirmed reports or announcements from Vanessa.

AI-generated images have improved over the past year that some people fall victim to them and can't be differentiated from real photos. Many fans were upset that Vanessa was moving on from Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash alongside their daughter, Gigi, and seven others.

Others, though, defended Vanessa, including A'ja Wilson's brother, Renaldo Wilson, also known as DJ Puff. Wilson argued that Kobe's widow has all the right in the world to move on and be with somebody who's going to make her happy.

"5 years is long enough, bro. The only reason why everybody's making a big deal of this is the fact that she was with Kobe. If it was anybody else, nobody would have been saying a word. She's human, just like everybody else," Renaldo wrote.
While Renaldo Wilson has a point, he's arguing with people online over nothing. Vanessa Bryant isn't pregnant, but her relationship status is unknown. It's safe to say she's single, based on her social media posts, but if she has a new man, she hasn't made it public yet.

People should be careful online, especially with AI-generated images. Vanessa was seen in public last week at the LA Dodgers game in Los Angeles. She accompanied her daughter, Bianka Bryant, who threw the first pitch to Dodgers star Freddie Freeman.

Here are some of the images from last week showing Vanessa not being pregnant at the Dodgers game and during one of her foundation's events.

Vanessa Bryant debunked pregnancy rumors in June

The images were not the first pregnancy rumors that plagued Vanessa Bryant this year. There were rumors in June that she was carrying a child, but multiple entertainment outlets debunked it, including TMZ.

Vanessa seemingly addressed the rumors on Instagram by sharing a meme featuring Rihanna.

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

