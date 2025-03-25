"Awkward embrace from Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans react to Sydney Colson bonding with Fever stars in locker room

WNBA veteran Sydney Colson arrived in Indiana and got to see Caitlin Clark and her other teammates. Colson signed a one-year deal with the Indiana Fever during the offseason. Her addition to the team is seen as impactful as she's won two championships in her time with the Las Vegas Aces.

Colson is among some of the valued additions to the Fever. She joins Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sophie Cunningham as the new veterans for the Indiana team.

In a video posted by the Fever X page on Monday, the 35-year-old player was given a warm welcome by her teammates and the staff.

Fans talked about Colson's interaction with her new teammates on X (formerly Twitter).

"Awkward embrace from Caitlin Clark. Didn’t look completely warm," a fan noticed.

"CC is there everyday lol," another fan commented.

"She don't f**k with this girl 🤣🤣," one fan said about her hug with Clark.

Other fans are excited to see Colson with her new team.

"Sydney Colson ready to be a great veteran leader and make the Fever laugh. This is going to be a fun season," a fan said.

"Her 'good to see you' sounds so genuine. Syd is golden," another fan said.

"Syd funny as hell man. Natural comedian," one fan said.

Colson spent the previous three years with the Aces. During that time, she largely played as a substitute, averaging 1.8 points on 35.9% shooting from beyond the arc.

Also read: Aliyah Boston drops heartfelt 5-word reaction after Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell link up for offseason grind

Sydney Colson talks about her role with the Caitlin Clark-led Fever

The Fever have started to surround the core of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston with valuable pieces. Last season, they went as far as the first round of the postseason. In the upcoming 2025 WNBA season, they are looking to build off their accomplishment by acquiring new players.

Colson conducted an interview with Shlomo Sprung, senior writer for the Boardroom, in early March. During their conversation, the seasoned player discussed her role with the Fever.

"With our team, we have to understand, like, every role is important. You need somebody to be excited about being a defensive stopper, you need somebody to be excited about getting rebounds. You need all the pieces to make it work so the offense is sexy for everybody," Colson said.

She also cited her role with the Aces. Often, she was overlooked because she wasn't the most reliable offensive player. However, she played a significant role defensively.

With Clark and the team's other young talents providing offensive production, Colson could act as a defensive stopper on the perimeter.

Also read: 2x WNBA Champion reacts to Caitlin Clark's draft day confession in resurfaced video

