  "Baby put the restraining order": Fans react as Aneesah Morrow's boyfriend Camden Brown makes mysterious WNBA outing after breakup

"Baby put the restraining order": Fans react as Aneesah Morrow’s boyfriend Camden Brown makes mysterious WNBA outing after breakup

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 09, 2025 16:37 GMT
NBA fans reacted to Aneesah Brown
NBA fans reacted to Aneesah Brown's ex Camden Brown showing up at Dram vs Sun game

Just a week after the Connecticut Sun rookie Aneesah Morrow confirmed her breakup with boyfriend Camden Brown, social media posts from the football player have left fans concerned for the WNBA player. A screenshot of Brown's Instagram Story surfaced on X, featuring the Georgia Southern Eagles wide receiver at Morrow's Monday game at College Park, Georgia.

Brown had posted a picture from the Atlanta Dream and the Connecticut Sun game on Monday. Morrow played 31 minutes in the game. The Georgia Southern player captioned the post with a purple heart emoji.

The post left some of the fans concerned about Aneesah Morrow's safety. A fan suggested that she put a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.

"NEES BABY PUT THE RESTRAINING ORDER IN NOWWWWWWWW."
A fan slammed the football player for messing up his relationship with the WNBA player.

"She embarrassed his a** like how you fumble her bro. Tf?"
A fan tried to reason with his presence.

"Yall he plays football for a college in Georgia. So it make sense he would be at this specific game especially if he’s been trying to contact her."
"That's crazy. Hope she has security."
A fan was seemingly repulsed by Brown showing up for the game.

"omg ewww tf is wrong with him."
"Me carrying Camden Brown out the arena."
Meanwhile, a fan said that given how young both Morrow and Brown were, a messy breakup was inevitable.

"They are 20 something and messy. It will be a lot of back and forth."
Aneesah Morrow drops a big message announcing her breakup with Camden Brown

Things seemed to be going well between Aneesah Morrow and Camden Brown before the Sun rookie announced her breakup with the football player. While there were speculations that they had already broken up, they continued showing love to each other on social media.

However, on Monday, Sep. 1, the WNBA player left the fans stunned with her social media post, heralding the fun of single life. She posted a selfie in her gray printed hoodie and showed off her long curly hair.

"Single life is going to look so good on me😍," Morrow wrote in the caption.
Both athletes have enjoyed very successful collegiate careers and maintained a balanced relationship despite being hours apart. No party has revealed the reason behind the breakup.

After two seasons with the Blue Demons and the last two seasons with the LSU Tigers, Aneesah Morrow was selected 7th in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun. The rookie forward has shown great potential so far. In 40 games, she has averaged 7.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

