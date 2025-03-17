"Best decision I've made" - Aliyah Boston celebrates one-year milestone since her baptism with heartfelt thought

Aliyah Boston was active at the Unrivaled against the Vinyl BC in the Sunday, March 16 semifinal game. It wasn't a big day for the Indiana Fever star on the basketball court, as she revealed the one-year milestone of a big day in her life.

The WNBA star reshared a post, of her getting baptized, from last year. Boston had also captioned the post declaring her faith in god.

"God has blessed me in more ways than I can count and through Him all things are possible ❤️," Boston had written in the caption.

On Sunday, she reposted the post on her Instagram story and captioned it with a heartfelt thought.

"A year ago today 🤍 the best decision I've made!" she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@aliyah.boston]

Boston was born in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. She has been very open about the Christian faith.

Dawn Staley once made a big statement on Aliyah Boston's USC legacy

The USC Gamecocks honored A'ja Wilson with a statue in 2021, and for the Gamecocks' coach Dawn Staley, Wilson wouldn't be the last to have her statue at USC.

Aliyah Boston, who was then still playing for the Gamecocks, had established herself among the top players in college. During the same time, Staley spoke to ESPN and when asked if there was any room for another player to have their statue, Staley mentioned Boston as a strong candidate in the future.

"Listen, there was no talk of a statue before A'ja Wilson got here," Staley said. "But now we're going to have to make room for statues because we got a lot of players."

"I know Aliyah Boston is pretty darn good, but we got people coming in the ranks that will be most deserving of a statue. But for right now, A'ja is alone. Let Aliyah continue to work her magic out there on the floor." (Timestamp 1:11)

Boston played four seasons under Staley at USC and won the NCAA title in 2022. The Fever star also won many accolades at USC, including NCAA Tournament MOP in 2022.

Since entering the WNBA, Aliyah Boston has played like a star from her first season. After getting drafted at No. 1 overall by the Fever in 2023, Boston won the Rookie of the Year after averaging 14.5 points.

She has also made the All-Star selection in both of her WNBA seasons. Moreover, Aliyah Boston has never missed a single game in her WNBA career. She is still at the start of her career, but it would be interesting to witness her progress.

